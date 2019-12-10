Meigs falls to Lady Vikings, 81-40

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The middle quarters made the difference.

The Meigs girls basketball team dropped an 81-40 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Vinton County on Monday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the defending league champions going on a 50-to-10 run in the second and third quarters.

Meigs (2-2, 1-1 TVC Ohio) trailed by just two points, at 14-12, eight minutes into play, but the Lady Vikings (5-0, 3-0) were ahead 42-15 at halftime after a 28-3 second quarter.

The guests began the second half with a 22-to-7 spurt and took a 64-22 advantage into the final quarter. The Lady Marauders saved their best for last, outscoring VCHS 18-to-17 over the final eight minutes.

Following the 81-40 setback, first-year MHS head coach Heath Hudson gave credit to the Lady Vikings and admitted his team has work to do.

“Hats off to Vinton County, they are a very well-rounded team, they play every facet of the game very well,” Hudson said. “We have to get back in the gym and continue to practice hard, and just get better day-by-day. Proud of the girls for their effort in this one.”

Leading the Lady Marauders, Mallory Hawley had 13 points and Bre Lilly claimed 10, with each sinking one of Meigs’ two three-pointers. Rylee Lisle ended with seven points in the setback, Jerrica Smith added six, while Olivia Haggy scored four.

Morgan Bentley hit a game-best six three-pointers and led the Lady Vikings with 31 points, 15 of which came in the second period. Josie Ousley was next with 13 points, followed by Cameron Zinn with 12, Tegan Bartoe with 11 and Lacie Williams with nine. Myriah Davis and Rylee Ousley both scored two points for VCHS, while Zoey Kiefer rounded out the team total with one.

The Lady Marauders will have another shot at Vinton County when these teams meet in McArthur on Jan. 9.

Next for Meigs, back-to-back road games, starting with Nelsonville-York on Thursday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

