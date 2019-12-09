Raiders slip past Southern, 42-37

BIDWELL, Ohio — The Raiders are back above .500.

The River Valley boys basketball team claimed its second win in three games to start the season, defeating non-conference guest Southern by a 42-37 tally on Saturday in Gallia County.

The Raiders (2-1) were ahead 13-9 eight minutes into play, but the Tornadoes (1-3) outscored RVHS 14-to-12 in the second quarter, trimming the hosts’ lead to 25-23 at halftime.

Southern got another point back in a defensive-minded third quarter, and went into the finale down 30-29.

River Valley outscored SHS 12-to-8 over the final eight minutes, hitting 6-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the 42-37 triumph.

The Silver and Black claimed a 27-to-23 rebounding advantage, including a 10-to-8 edge on the offensive end. Both teams had a dozen turnovers in the contest.

For the game, River Valley made 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) free throws, while Southern was 1-of-4 (25 percent) from the line.

The Raiders had three scorers reach double figures, led by Jordan Lambert with 13 points. Brandon Call collected 12 points in the win, while Mason Rhodes finished with 10 and made the team’s only-two three-pointers. Rounding out the RVHS total were Dylan Fulks with four points, Jordan Burns with two and Cole Young with one.

The Tornadoes were led by Arrow Drummer with 13 points on the strength of six field goals. Coltin Parker was next with nine points on a trio of three-pointers, followed by Cole Steele with seven points. Landen Hill and Cade Anderson scored three points each in the setback, while Trey McNickle marked two.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with River Valley opening up Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play at home against Meigs, and Southern welcoming Point Pleasant for a non-league bout.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

