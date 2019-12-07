Eastern falls to Lady Falcons, 61-50

HEMLOCK, Ohio — By the time the shots started falling, it was too little, too late.

The Eastern girls basketball team scored 18 points over the final eight minutes of Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Perry County, but it still wasn’t enough, as the Lady Eagles fell to host Miller by a 61-50 count.

Eastern (0-3, 0-2 TVC Hocking) trailed by just five points, at 19-14, after eight minutes of play, but an 18-to-11 second quarter run by the hosts made the margin 37-25 at halftime.

The hosts claimed 18 of the 25 points in the third quarter, making their lead 55-32 with eight minutes to play.

The Lady Eagles saved their best for last, ending the night on a 18-to-6 run, but falling by a 61-50 final tally.

Sydney Reynolds paced the guests with 19 points on nine field goals and a free throw. Olivia Barber hit a pair of three-pointers and finished with eight points for EHS, while Jennifer Parker and Whitney Durst marked seven points apiece, with two triples by Parker and one by Durst.

Juli Durst ended with four points for Eastern, Jaymie Basham and Kennadi Rockhold had two apiece, while Ella Carleton marked one.

Ashley Spencer led the Lady Falcons with 18 points, a dozen of which came from long range. Hallie Joseph and Josie Crabtree were next with 14 and 12 points respectively, followed by Askya McFann with eight and Alaina Boyden with three. Jace Agriesti, Emma Joseph and Olivia Dishon rounded out the MHS total with two points apiece.

Eastern made 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) free throws in the game, while Miller was 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from the line.

These teams are set to meet again on Jan. 16 in Meigs County.

Next, the Lady Eagles host South Gallia on Monday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

