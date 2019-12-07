Warriors fend off Meigs, 60-43

VINCENT, Ohio — Unbeaten no more.

The Meigs boys basketball team was handed its first setback of the season on Friday in Washington County, as host Warren took a 60-43 victory in non-confernece play.

Meigs (2-1) trailed 18-9 eight minutes into play, as Warren sank a quartet of three-pointers in the opening quarter. The Marauders managed just four points in the second quarter and went into halftime behind 33-13.

The Warriors added one point to their lead in the third quarter, and headed into the finale with a 43-22 advantage.

The Maroon and Gold saved their best for last, pouring in 21 points over the final eight minutes, but WHS scored 17 to seal the 60-43 win.

Leading the Marauders, Weston Baer scored 20 points, making four three-pointers, one two-pointer and all-6 of his free throw attempts. Bobby Musser, Coulter Cleland and Wyatt Hoover finished with seven points apiece for the guests, while Cory Cox ended with two.

Jake Baumgard led Warren with 16 points, 13 of which came in the final eight minutes. Joel Chevalier was next with 12 points, followed by Brandon Simoniette with 11, Kurt Taylor with eight and Evan Byrd with seven. Brayden Sallee and Issac Colgrove rounded out the WHS total with three points apiece.

Meigs shot 15-of-22 (68.2 percent) from the free throw line, where Warren was 6-for-9 (66.7 percent).

The Marauders begin Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play next, as they visit River Valley on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.