South Gallia tops Lady Tornadoes, 50-39

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The longer the game went, the stronger the Lady Rebels became.

The South Gallia girls basketball team trailed Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Southern after eight minutes of play, but the Lady Rebels rallied for a 50-39 victory in Gallia County on Thursday evening.

Southern (1-3, 0-2 TVC Hocking) took its first lead of the game at 9-8 in the opening stanza, and led 12-11 by the end of the period.

South Gallia (4-1, 1-1) was back in front with four straight points to start the second quarter, and the Lady Rebels never trailed again.

The SGHS lead was 23-17 at halftime, but the Lady Tornadoes were back to within a point after a 7-to-2 run to start the second half. The Red and Gold, however, ended the third quarter with a 14-to-4 run, and took a 39-28 lead into the finale.

South Gallia scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, bringing its lead to a game-high 21 points. Southern scored 11 of the final 12 points and fell by a 50-39 tally.

Both teams finished with 31 rebounds, with the guests earning a 9-to-7 edge on the offensive end. The Lady Rebels committed 27 turnovers and combined for 14 steals, 10 assists and one rejection, while SHS committed 22 turnovers, and marked nine assists, eight steals and one block.

SGHS shot 19-of-52 (36.5 percent) from the field, including 4-of-21 (19.0 percent) from three-point range, while the Purple and Gold made 14-of-54 (25.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-14 (21.4 percent) long range shots. Both teams made eight free throws, South Gallia in 14 tries for 57.1 percent, and Southern in 16 tries for 50 percent.

Amaya Howell led the Lady Rebels with 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Christine Griffith and Makayla Waugh scored eight points apiece, with Griffith grabbing a game-best 10 rebounds. Jessie Rutt and Alyssa Cremeens both scored seven points, with Rutt earning a team-best four assists. Kiley Stapleton added three points and six rebounds, while Jaslyn Bowers scored one point in the victory.

The SGHS defense was led by Rutt with five steals, Stapleton with four steals, and Griffith with two steals and a blocked shot.

Kayla Evans hit a pair of three-pointers and led the Lady Tornadoes with 16 points. Jordan Hardwick was next with seven points, followed by Baylee Wolfe and Shelby Cleland with six apiece, with Wolfe grabbing a team-best eight rebounds. Phoenix Cleland had three points to go with seven rebounds and a team-high four assists, while Sara Kaposzta scored one point for the Purple and Gold.

Shelby Cleland led the Lady Tornado defense with two steals and a block, with Evans and Wolfe also recording two steals each.

The Lady Rebels and Lady Tornadoes are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 16 in Racine.

Both teams have road games on Monday, with South Gallia at Eastern, and Southern at Wahama.

SGHS senior Christine Griffith (24), in front of teammate Alyssa Cremeens (1), drives past SHS senior Shelby Cleland (2), during the Lady Rebels’ 50-39 victory on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.8-SG-Griffith.jpg SGHS senior Christine Griffith (24), in front of teammate Alyssa Cremeens (1), drives past SHS senior Shelby Cleland (2), during the Lady Rebels’ 50-39 victory on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern junior Jordan Hardwick (left) drives past South Gallia senior Kiley Stapleton (4) at the top of the key, during the Lady Rebels’ 50-39 victory on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.8-wo-SHS-Hardwick.jpg Southern junior Jordan Hardwick (left) drives past South Gallia senior Kiley Stapleton (4) at the top of the key, during the Lady Rebels’ 50-39 victory on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports SHS senior Phoenix Cleland (right), drives past South Gallia senior Alyssa Cremeens (left), during Tuesday’s TVC Hocking contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.8-wo-SHS-Phoenix.jpg SHS senior Phoenix Cleland (right), drives past South Gallia senior Alyssa Cremeens (left), during Tuesday’s TVC Hocking contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports SGHS sophomore Jessie Rutt claimed one of her team-best five steals, during the Lady Rebels’ 50-39 victory on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_12.8-wo-SG-Rutt.jpg SGHS sophomore Jessie Rutt claimed one of her team-best five steals, during the Lady Rebels’ 50-39 victory on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.