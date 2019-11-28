Herd faces FIU in home finale

Marshall takes the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the final time this 2019 regular season when the Thundering Herd hosts Florida International in an all-important Conference USA East Division football game Saturday. The Herd (7-4, 5-2 CUSA East) enters the regular season finale tied with Western Kentucky for second place in the divisional standings, plus is one game behind Florida Atlantic in the overall picture. MU needs a victory over the Panthers (6-5, 3-4) — plus a Florida Atlantic loss to visiting Southern Miss — to have any hopes of winning the CUSA East Division alive. WKU hosts Middle Tennessee as well, while Louisiana Tech, Alabama-Birmingham and USM all enter weekend play with identical 5-2 league marks in the CUSA West standings. Marshall and FIU kick off a decisive weekend for Conference USA at noon. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

