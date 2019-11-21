Rio Grande places seven on All-RSC team

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande forward Nicolas Cam Orellana claimed his second straight River States Conference Offensive Player of the Year award, while teammate Sebastian Borquez earned Newcomer of the Year honors as the 2019 All-RSC Men’s Soccer teams and awards were unveiled at the conclusion of last weekend’s conference tournament.

Balloting of the league’s head coaches identified the All-RSC First & Second Teams, the RSC Champions of Character Team and the individual award winners.

The All-RSC teams included 14 players on the first and second teams. That includes four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders and two goalkeepers.

Cam Orellana, a sophomore from Santiago, Chile leads the conference with 22 goals and 48 points on the year, powering the RedStorm to a 15-3-1 record and a No. 10 NAIA ranking.

Borquez, a freshman from Santiago, Chile, is sixth in the RSC with 28 points and second with 12 assists on the year.

Cam Orellana and Borquez were among five first team selections for the RedStorm. Also representing Rio were freshman defender Rodrigo Basso (Santiago, Chile) and senior defender James Williamson (San Jose, Costa Rica) and senior goal keeper Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England), the top net-minder in the voting.

Williamson has one assist on the season, while Basso has a pair of goals. Dearle has a .610 goals against average and an .821 save percentage.

WVU Tech, which captured the regular season championship by virtue of an overtime win over Rio before claiming the tournament title as well with a shootout victory over the RedStorm, took home three of the big individual awards.

The Golden Bears led the awardees with RSC Player of the Year Rolando Sanchez, a midfielder; RSC Defensive Player of the Year Allan Costa, a defender; and RSC Coach of the Year Oliver Hewitt-Fisher.

Sanchez, Costa and Hewitt-Fisher led Tech to a 17-0-1 regular season and a top-10 NAIA national ranking. The Golden Bears have allowed just 16 goals in 18 games.

WVU Tech and Rio Grande dominated the All-RSC First Team with seven and five members selected, respectively. The other two players were Point Park forward Mitchell Roell and IU East midfielder Gustavo Ferrari.

WVU Tech also had first-teamers Jesus Naves and Manuel Garcia at forward, Sergio Sanchez at midfield, Alvaro Tina at defender and Jorge Martinez at goalkeeper.

The All-RSC Second Team had seven different schools represented. Point Park had a conference-high four named to the second team followed by IU East with three and Rio Grande and WVU Tech with two each. Asbury, Midway and Cincinnati Christian had one named apiece.

Rio’s second team honorees were junior midfielder Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) and junior forward Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England). Malanaphy had five goals and five assists for 15 points this season, while Pedersen has seven goals and six assists for 20 points.

The RSC Men’s Soccer Champions of Character Team indentified one player from each team who best exhibits the value of NAIA Champions of Character: Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership and Sportsmanship.

Rio’s representative on the team was Williamson.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

