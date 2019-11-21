RedStorm duo named to All-RSC 2nd Team

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s Trinity Hassey and Ashton Snider have been selected to the 2019 All-River States Conference Women’s Soccer Second Team.

The all-conference first and second teams, individual award winners and Champions of Character team was announced at the conclusion of last weekend’s conference tournament.

The 14-player first and second teams included four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders and two goalkeepers on each. Both teams and all of the award winners were selected through balloting of the league’s head coaches.

Hassey, a freshman midfielder from Westerville, Ohio, started all 18 games for head coach Tony Daniels’ squad. She finished with one goal and one assist, with her one goal serving as a game-winning marker.

Snider, a sophomore defender from Lancaster, Ohio, appeared in 17 games for the RedStorm – all starts – and anchored a back line which helped record a pair of shutouts.

Ohio Christian University senior forward Brooke Lezotte earned a big honor as RSC Offensive Player of the Year. She led the forward category of the All-RSC First Team after putting up 22 goals, 46 points and five game-winning goals.

IU East junior Dejhanna O’Bryant led the midfielders in votes and was named the RSC Player of the Year. She spearheaded the Red Wolves to the top overall record in the conference.

WVU Tech sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Miller was voted the RSC Defensive Player of the Year. She played in 15 games with 1.15 goals against on average and leading the Golden Bears to fourth place in the standings.

IU East’s Shane Meridith named RSC Coach of the Year in his third season. He has the Red Wolves at 13-3-3 overall entering national tournament play.

IU East freshman goalkeeper Gabby Mitchum notched another award for the Red Wolves as the RSC Newcomer of the Year. She gave up 0.86 goals per game in 17 starts.

Ohio Christian and IU East had a league-high three on the All-RSC First Team. Midfielder Brooke Wilhite and defender Rachel Lawwell joined Lezotte on the list from OCU. IU East had midfielder K.K. Smith and defender Kelsea Joseph alongside O’Bryant.

Two players from Asbury made the first team with Delaney Long leading all defenders in votes and forward Elizabeth Sparks also earning a spot. Carlow had two first-teamers with defender Rachel Flory and goalkeeper Lauren Forte.

RSC scoring leader Regan Snyder of Midway was second in the forward category after scoring 25 goals and 55 points. Haley Abel from IU Kokomo was another forward on the first team. Megan Klenk, a midfielder, made the first team from Cincinnati Christian. Miller represented WVU Tech on the first team as the top goalkeeper.

IU East led the All-RSC Second Team with four selections. Getting two each were Asbury, WVU Tech, Point Park and Rio Grande.

The RSC Women’s Soccer Champions of Character Team recognized one player from each school who best exhibits the five values of NAIA Champions of Character: Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership & Sportsmanship.

Rio Grande’s representative on the list was freshman goal keeper Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

