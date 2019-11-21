3 Marauders, 2 Raiders on TVC Ohio football list

A total of five players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area — three Marauders and two Raiders — were named to the 2019 All-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division football team, as selected by the coaches within seven-team league.

In the final league standings, Meigs and River Valley finished tied for fifth with Alexander, all at 1-5.

Two of the three Marauders listed are repeat selections, in junior Abe Lundy and sophomore quarterback Coulter Cleland. Meigs also has a first-time all-league honoree in junior Wyatt Hoover.

Both of River Valley’s all-league choices are first-time honorees, in seniors Jared Reese and Cole Young.

The TVC Ohio championship was split by Nelsonville-York and Athens with matching 5-1 record. Buckeyes running back Keegan Wilburn was league Offensive Player of the Year, while Kaleb Easley from Alexander and Nate Trainer from Athens shared Defensive Player of the Year honors. First-year Wellston head coach Mike Smith received the Coach of the Year award.

2019 All-TVC Ohio Football Team

NELSONVILLE-YORK (5-1): Keegan Wilburn*, Mikey Seel*, Colton Snyder*, Christian Wiseman, Brandon Phillips*, Austin Thrapp, Drake McClain.

ATHENS (5-1): Nate Trainer*, Joey Moore, Corbin Stalder, Dylan Wogerman, Braeden Halbert, Peyton Gail.

WELLSTON (4-2): Rylan Molihan*, Hunter Smith, R.J. Kemp, Josh Bodey, Jon Garvin*, Brock Eggers.

VINTON COUNTY (4-2): Jacob Wells*, Zack Radabaugh, Nick Pittman*, Logan Ward, Jonathon Vanover.

ALEXANDER (1-5): Kaleb Easley*, Luke Chapman, Drew Harris, Chase Siefert.

MEIGS (1-5): Abe Lundy*, Coulter Cleland*, Wyatt Hoover.

RIVER VALLEY (1-5): Cole Young, Jared Reese.

Offensive Player of the Year: Keegan Wilburn, Nelsonville-York.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Kaleb Easley, Alexander; Nate Trainer, Athens.

Coach of the Year: Mike Smith, Wellston.

River Valley senior running back Cole Young (24) picks up yardage as he heads toward a pair of South Gallia defenders during a Nov. 1 football contest in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_11.24-RV-Young.jpg River Valley senior running back Cole Young (24) picks up yardage as he heads toward a pair of South Gallia defenders during a Nov. 1 football contest in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

