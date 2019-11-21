TVC Hocking volleyball team released

A total of nine athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing are were named to the 2019 All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division volleyball team, as voted on by the coaches in the nine-team league.

Southern — which was league runner-up with a 13-3 record — had a trio of selections, including one repeat choice. SHS senior Baylee Wolfe is on the all-league team for a second straight year, and is joined by a pair of first-time honorees in senior Phoenix Cleland and junior Jordan Hardwick.

Eastern — finishing near middle of the pack with a 9-7 mark — also had three choices, with junior libero Sydney Sanders being selected as Defensive Player of the Year. Sanders is joined on the all-league squad by classmates Olivia Barber and Jenna Chadwell, with Barber as a repeat selection from last season’s list.

The Lady Rebels were seventh in TVC Hocking with a 3-13 record, and had a pair of all-league choices. Senior Amaya Howell picked up her second straight all-league honor, and she’s joined by first-time selection Christine Griffith.

Wahama ended up ninth in its final TVC Hocking season with a 1-15 mark. Junior Emma Gibbs was the Lady Falcons’ only choice, and she’s the only three-time all-league selection on this year’s list.

League champion Waterford (14-2) led the way with four honorees selections, including Offensive Player of the Year Kaylea Harmon. Lady Wildcats head coach Kim Barker also repeated as Coach of the Year.

2019 TVC Hocking volleyball team

WATERFORD: Cara Taylor*, Kaylea Harmon, Lily Roberts, Riley Schweikert.

SOUTHERN: Baylee Wolfe*, Phoenix Cleland, Jordan Hardwick.

TRIMBLE: Laikyn Imler*, Riley Campbell, Jacie Orsborne.

MILLER: Josie Crabtree*, Alaina Boyden, Taylor Hinkle.

EASTERN: Olivia Barber*, Jenna Chadwell, Sydney Sanders.

FEDERAL HOCKING: Makayla Bowen, Abby Jackson, Chloe McCune.

SOUTH GALLIA: Christine Griffith, Amaya Howell*.

BELPRE: Halee Williams.

WAHAMA: Emma Gibbs*.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kaylea Harmon, Waterford.

Defensive Player of the Year: Sydney Sanders, Eastern.

Coach of the Year: Kim Barker, Waterford.

* — indicates repeat selection.

Lady Rebels Christine Griffith (25) and Jessie Rutt (right) team up for a block, during South Gallia’s non-confernece match with River Valley on Aug. 26 in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_11.22-SG-Griffith.jpg Lady Rebels Christine Griffith (25) and Jessie Rutt (right) team up for a block, during South Gallia’s non-confernece match with River Valley on Aug. 26 in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

