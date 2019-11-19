Rose signs with UC softball

Wahama senior Hannah Rose, seated middle, will be continuing her softball career after signing with the University of Charleston on Monday, Nov. 18, during a ceremony held inside the WHS cafeteria. Rose has been named to the all-state list in all-3 varsity seasons so far, twice as a first team infielder, and this past season as a second team pitcher, posting a 14-2 record with a 2.81 earned-run-average and 78 strikeouts. Hannah is also a three-time all-league selection, taking home co-Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. As a junior, Rose had a .602 batting average, with four home runs, four triples, 27 doubles, 58 runs scored and 34 runs batted in. Hannah — who holds a 3.9 grade-point-average — is joined by her parents, Melanie and Harold Rose. The Division II Golden Eagles are members of the Mountain East Conference.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_11.20-WAH-Rose.jpg Alex Hawley|OVP Sports