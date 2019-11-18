Zirkle signs Marietta College softball

Meigs senior Breanna Zirkle, seated middle, will be continuing her softball career after signing with Marietta College on Friday, Nov. 15, during a ceremony held inside Meigs High School’s Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. The Lady Marauders’ ace pitcher, Breanna was selected to the All-TVC Ohio and All-District 13 teams in both her sophomore and junior seasons. Zirkle has struck out 206 batters and walked just 76 in her career, while batting over .300 each season, with 174 total hits headed into her senior campaign. Breanna is joined in front by her parents, Bryan and Julie Zirkle. Standing in back, from left, are MHS Assistant Principal Mike Chancey, Lady Marauders assistant coach Mattie Carroll, MHS Principal Travis Abbott, and Meigs athletic director Kevin Musser. The Division III Pioneers are members of the Ohio Athletic Conference.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_11.19-MHS-Zirkle.jpg Alex Hawley|OVP Sports