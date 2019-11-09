Point Pleasant pounds Mavericks, 43-14

LINDSIDE, W.Va. — All’s well that ends well.

The Point Pleasant football team had its run of consecutive postseason appearances end at 11, but the Big Blacks did avoid its first losing season since 2007 on Friday night with a resounding 43-14 victory over host James Monroe in a Week 11 non-conference matchup in Monroe County.

The Big Blacks (4-4) notched their third straight win while also playing the spoiler role to perfection, with the guests all but eliminating the Mavericks (6-4) from postseason contention in the Class AA bracket.

PPHS never trailed after building a 7-0 first quarter advantage on a 1-yard Evan Roach touchdown run with 6:27 left. Elicia Wood also converted the first of her five point-after kicks to extend the lead to seven.

The Red and Black extended their lead to 14 following a 9-yard Hunter Bush run nine seconds into the second frame, but JMHS quickly responded with a pair of score of its own.

Peyton Whitt hauled in a 24-yard pass from Monroe Mohler at the 9:02 mark for a 14-6 contest, then Mohler scampered 42 yards to paydirt at the 7:57 mark for a 14-12 deficit. Mohler found Cameron Thomas with a successful 2-point conversion pass that tied the game at 14.

The Big Blacks, however, came up with a defensive safety with 1:52 left in the half for a permanent lead of 16-12 — and that deuce was the start of 29 unanswered points put up by Point Pleasant.

Bush added a 7-yard touchdown run with 27 seconds left in the half, allowing the guests to take a 23-14 edge into the break.

Bush added his third and final rushing score at the 2:23 mark of the third with a 1-yard run, extending the lead out to 30-14.

Less than a minute later, Logan Southall followed with a 13-yard run at the 1:15 mark that resulted in a 37-14 lead headed into the finale.

Roach completed the scoring with a 33-yard run to paydirt with 9:14 left in regulation. The 2-point conversion pass failed, which also wrapped up the 29-point outcome.

PPHS claimed a 26-15 advantage in first downs and finished the game plus-1 in turnover differential. Point was penalized 18 times for 180 yards, while the hosts were flagged six times for 80 yards.

The Big Blacks churned out a whopping 568-240 advantage in total yards of offense, which included a sizable 466-129 cushion in rushing yards. The guests also had five running backs produce at least 30 yards on the ground — including a pair in triple digits.

Southall led Point Pleasant with 180 yards on 23 carries, followed by Roach with 138 yards on 14 attempts. Bush was next with 78 yards on seven totes and also completed 6-of-11 passes for 96 yards. Roach also completed his lone pass for six yards.

Brady Adkins led the PPHS wideouts with six catches for 93 yards. Nick Parsons also hauled in one pass for nine yards.

Mohler led JMHS with 110 rushing yards on 13 carries and also completed 8-of-16 passes for 111 yards, including one TD pass and one interception. Brandon Carter hauled in a team-best three passes for 20 yards.

It was the final game for seniors Jovone Johnson, Nick Leport, Joe Herdman, Brady Adkins, Logan Southall, Aiden Sang, Nick Parsons, Jacob Muncy, Nate Barth, Wyatt Stanley, Caleb Higginbotham and Kameron Weaver in the Red and Black.

Point Pleasant has now won three straight decisions against the Mavericks and also tied the all-time series at three games apiece.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

