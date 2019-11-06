Week 11 football previews

The final week of the 2019 football regular season kicks off in West Virginia this weekend as there are three contests going on within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Only one of the three locally scheduled contests are at home, with Hannan hosting the Tolsia Rebels. Point Pleasant travels to James Monroe for its season finale, while Wahama heads to Buffalo for its annual rivalry renewal.

Here’s a brief look at all of the Week 11 football games from the West Virginia side of the OVP area. All three of the Mountain State contests are slated for Friday night.

Tolsia Rebels (6-3) at Hannan Wildcats (1-8)

Tolsia won the first-ever matchup by a 55-0 count last year, but this year’s meeting is the first to ever be played at the Craigo Athletic Complex in Mason County. The Rebels are playoff-bound in Class A, but a win likely keeps them at home next week as they are currently tied with St. Marys for sixth in the playoff ratings. The Wildcats are making their season finale as they are 39th out of 41 teams in single-A. THS has won two straight and has outscored opponents by a 198-162 overall margin, while the Cats have dropped four straight and have been outscored 367-58. The Senior Night contest starts at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant Big Blacks (3-4) at James Monroe Mavericks (6-3)

Point Pleasant is very likely making its season finale on the gridiron, but James Monroe is absolutely in the running for a postseason berth this Friday night when the two teams square off for the second straight year in a Week 11 matchup. The Mavericks currently sit 17th in the Class AA ratings and a win likely moves them into the top 16, while the Big Blacks are 24th overall in double-A. James Monroe owns a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, but PPHS has won the last two meetings — including a 20-14 decision in Lindside back in 2017. JMHS had a 4-game win streak snapped last week during a 49-12 setback at Bluefield, but the Mavericks have outscored opponents by a favorable 327-229 margin. The Big Blacks have won two straight, but have been outscored 162-139 in their seven previous outings. It is the fourth consecutive year in which these two teams have met on the gridiron.

Wahama White Falcons (3-6) at Buffalo Bison (5-4)

It will be the 68th meeting between these friendly rivals when play kicks off Friday night in Putnam County. Wahama leads the all-time series by a 37-29-1 margin and also won its last outing at BHS back in 2017 during a 20-19 overtime thriller. The Bison won 42-18 last season and need a win to remain in playoff contention as they currently sit 20th in the Class A ratings. The White Falcons are making their season finale as they are tied with Van and Pocahontas County for 28th in single-A. Buffalo has outscored opponents by a slim 170-158 overall margin, while WHS has been outscored by a 366-201 clip.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Previews for the Gallia Academy at Waverly and Eastern at Newark Catholic playoff contests in Ohio will be released in the Friday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

Point Pleasant running back Brady Adkins (26) gains additional yardage while being chased by Man defenders during the first half of a Week 9 football contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_11.7-PP-Adkins.jpg Point Pleasant running back Brady Adkins (26) gains additional yardage while being chased by Man defenders during the first half of a Week 9 football contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama junior Gavin Stiltner, left, hauls in a touchdown pass while being defended by Ravenswood’s Mason Stutler during the second half of a Week 1 football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_11.7-WAH-Stiltner.jpg Wahama junior Gavin Stiltner, left, hauls in a touchdown pass while being defended by Ravenswood’s Mason Stutler during the second half of a Week 1 football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Hannan hosts Rebels; Point, Wahama on the road

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.