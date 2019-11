The Eastern Eagles are headed to the 2019 OHSAA playoffs for the third time in school history after earning the seven seed in the Division VII, Region 27 football bracket. The Eagles (8-2) will travel to second seeded Newark Catholic (7-3) for an opening round contest at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. A preview of this postseason contest will appear later in the week in the sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_EHS-Flags.jpg