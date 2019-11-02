Tomcats blast Wahama, 79-0

MASON, W.Va. — The powerful Trimble Tomcats scored 71 first half points and steam-rolled to a 79-0 win over the Wahama White Falcons Friday night at Bachtel Stadium.

The Tomcats have dominated their opponents this season outscoring them 449-6 on the year. It was Trimble’s ninth shut out in 10 games and was also the 15th regular season win in a row for Trimble, as well as its 12th straight shutout victory in TVC Hocking play.

The Hocking Division champions will now wait their first round playoff opponent next week, a game that most likely will be played at Trimble. THS finishes the season 10-0 and 8-0 in the Hocking Division.

Wahama played their final game in the TVC Hocking Division as they will be joining a new conference next season. The White Falcons are 3-6 on the season and finish 3-4 in the conference. They will travel to Buffalo next week.

How dominating was the Tomcats? They gained 500 yards on just 26 plays for an average of of 19 yards a play, they averaged 18.5 per rushing attempt. The stingy Tomcat defense gave up only 20 yards on 11 offensive plays and two first downs.

The second half was played with six minute periods, and a running clock in the fourth period. The longest drive for the Tomcats was a nine play drive in the third period.

Conner Wright who gave the Tomcats the first lead of the night, just 12 seconds into the ball game carried nine times for 145 yards and four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 11, 10, 16 and 64 yards.

Cameron Kittle carried just three times for 145 and had scoring runs of 91and 53 yards. Todd Fouts had one carry for 53, Sawyer Koons added one for 32, Kittle was also two for two in the air for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Abram Pauley led the White Falcons with 19 yards in seven carries. Brayden Davenport was two of seven in the air for six yards, Pauley had one reception for three yards, Trevor Hunt also had a reception for three.

Seniors playing their final home game for Wahama were Trevor Hunt, Hunter Board, Abram Pauley, Brayden Davenport, Kody Hollis, Gabe Roush, Isaiah Reitmire, Wesley Peters and Nick Brewer.

Wahama senior Nick Brewer (center) carries the ball behind a block from freshman Michael VanMatre (54) during the White Falcons' 79-0 loss on Friday in Mason, W.Va. WHS senior Brayden Davenport (11) drops back to pass behind teammate Braden Shell (62) during Friday's TVC Hocking bout at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Wahama freshman Kase Stewart (2) carries the ball behind a block from White Falcons senior Wesley Peters (56) during Friday's TVC Hocking bout on at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. White Falcons Wesley Peters (56) and Brayden Davenport (11) tackle Trimble's Conner Wright for a loss during the Tomcats' 78-0 win on Friday in Mason, W.Va.

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

