4 Blue Angels chosen to all-district soccer teams

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team earned four selections on the 2019 Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association all-Southeast District soccer teams in Division II, as voted on by the coaches within the southeast portion of the Buckeye State.

The Blue Angels (9-6-2) captured a share of their second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship this fall while also completing the program’s second year of existence as a varsity sport.

Sophomore Preslee Reed was named to the first team in Division II, while classmate Kyrsten Sanders was a second team honoree. Juniors Kaylie Clark and Koren Truance were both chosen to the D-2 honorable mention squad.

Addie Erslan of Chillicothe was named the D-2 player of the year. Tyler Carman of McClain was chosen as the D-2 coach of the year, while Andrew Lightle of Chillicothe was selected as the assistant coach of the year in Division II.

All-district girls soccer teams

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Nikk Bean, Athens; Morgan Bivens, Wheelersburg; Reagan Conrad, Fairfield Union; Emma Dabelko, Athens; Addie Erslan, Chillicothe; Caroline Ford, Chillicothe; Sydney Free, Unioto; Arianna Heath, Washington CH; Loren Moran, Waverly; Kerigan Pollard, McClain; Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy; Isabel Ruff, Fairfield Union; Morgan Sark, Circleville; Riley Schultz, Logan Elm; Aubrey Schwartz, Miami Trace; Abby Seals, Unioto; Lexi Sheppard, Hillsboro; Taylor Sloan, Warren; Chelsee Steele, Wheelersburg; Taylor Thorpe, Jackson; Brynlee Vermillion, Jackson.

D-2 Player of the Year

Addie Erslan, Chillicothe.

D-2 Coach of the Year

Tyler Carman, McClain.

D-2 Assistant coach of the Year

Andrew Lightle, Chillicothe.

SECOND TEAM

Sami Blair, Hillsboro; Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace; Brooklyn Bryant, Logan Elm; Addison Chambers, Washington CH; Zoe Ford, Chillicothe; Alexis Frazee, Warren; Lanie Irwin, Wheelersburg; Maddy Kluczynski, Circleville; Mackenzie Lanning, Fairfield Union; Sarah Lefever, Jackson; Gemma Maimone, Chillicothe; Jayden McKell, Unioto; Xix McKell, Unioto; Michaela Rhoads, Waverly; Krysten Sanders, Gallia Academy; Beckley Smith, McClain; Emma Smith, Fairfield Union; Macie Smith, Warren; Anna Welser, Athens; Emma Wiley, Jackson; Amelia Willis, Waverly.

HONORABLE MENTION

Zinny Adams, Hillsboro; Kayla Anderson, McClain; Emma Bapst, Jackson; Kylee Bethel, Unioto; Brynn Bledsoe, Hillsboro; Caroline Brandes, Athens; Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union; Kaylie Clark, Gallia Academy; Nilyn Cockerham, Circleville; Hannah Creech, Circleville; Morgan Eggleton, Miami Trace; Sophia Garza, Unioto; Abby Hardin, Logan Elm; Jordan Jennings, Wheelersburg; Anna Jordan, Waverly; Jenna Lapurga, Chillicothe; Chloe Lovett, Washington CH; Jordan McCane, Washington CH; Alexis Murphy, Waverly; Paige Persinger, Chillicothe; Emily Powell, Miami Trace; Payton Pryor, McClain; Millie Ryan, Warren; Sommer Saboley, Warren; Hannah Schulz, Athens; Sydney Spires, Logan Elm; Marley Stroth, Jackson; Georgia Thomas, Fairfield Union; Koren Truance, Gallia Academy; Brittani Wolfenbarker, Wheelersburg.

GAHS sophomore Preslee Reed (22) crosses midfield in front of PPHS sophomore Kady Hughes (13) during a non-conference match on Sept. 3 at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_11.3-GA-Reed.jpg GAHS sophomore Preslee Reed (22) crosses midfield in front of PPHS sophomore Kady Hughes (13) during a non-conference match on Sept. 3 at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

