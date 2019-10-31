29 locals named to District 13 volleyball teams

A total of 29 people — 27 players and two coaches — from Gallia and Meigs counties were named to the All-District 13 volleyball teams, as selected by the coaches within the district.

In Division II, Gallia Academy (22-3) — Ohio Valley Conference and sectional champions — landed six representatives, while River Valley (8-15) had five, and Meigs (4-18) picked up three.

GAHS head coach Janice Rosier — who now has a career record of 130-18 in six seasons with the Blue Angels — was named Division II Coach of the Year for the fourth consecutive season, this time sharing the award with Ashley Ervin from Vinton County.

Gallia Academy senior Peri Martin is the Division II senior all-start match representative, and is the Offensive Player of the Year. This is the third consecutive year Martin is on the all-district first team.

Also on the all-district first team for a third year in a row is GAHS senior Alex Barnes. Joining her fellow seniors on the first team for GAHS is Maddie Wright, a first time all-district selection.

Two other first-time honorees for the Blue Angels are junior Maddy Petro and sophomore Bailey Barnette, both of whom landed on third team.

For the Lady Raiders, junior Mikenzi Pope is on second team of a second straight year, while Lora Kinney — an honorable mention last fall — was chosen to the third team for her senior season.

Three first-time all-district choices for River Valley, seniors Kasey Birchfield and Jaden Bradley, and junior Hannah Jacks were all named to the honorable mention portion of the list.

All-three Lady Marauders were also first-time all-district selections, with sophomore Mallory Hawley on second team, senior Breanna Zirkle on third team, and senior Maci Hood on honorable mention.

In Division III, Eastern (12-11) collected five honorees. EHS junior Jenna Chadwell was named to the second team, her first all-district choice. Lady Eagles junior Olivia Barber was named to the third team, after being an honorable mention in Division IV last season.

Repeating as an honorable mention choice for the Lady Eagles is junior Sydney Sanders, who is joined by a pair of first-time honorees in junior Kylie Gheen and sophomore Brielle Newland.

In Division IV, Southern (17-7) — a district finalist — took six spots, while South Gallia (6-16) claimed four.

Lady Tornadoes fourth-year head coach Kim Hupp — who now has a career record of 50-43 with the Purple and Gold — was selected as the Coaching Achievement award winner.

Southern senior Baylee Wolfe earned her third-career all-district nod, landing on the first team, after being on second team last year and honorable mention as sophomore.

SHS senior Phoenix Cleland — an honorable mention last season — landed on second team this fall. First-time honorees for the Lady Tornadoes include senior Sydney Adams on third team, as well as sophomores Kayla Evans and Cassidy Roderus on honorable mention.

South Gallia seniors Christine Griffith and Amaya Howell — who were both honorable mentions last year — were named to the second and third teams respectively this season. On honorable mention for the Red and Gold, were senior Alyssa Cremeens and junior Jessie Rutt.

Division II

First Team

Peri Martin, Gallia Academy; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County; Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy; Sydney Smith, Vinton County; Abbey Munn, Jackson; Kaitlyn McClead, Marietta; Maylea Huff, Vinton County; Maddie Wright, Gallia Academy; Sydney Wright, Marietta.

Offensive Player of the Year: Peri Martin, Gallia Academy.

Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Zinn, Vinton County.

District 13 All-Star Representative: Peri Martin, Gallia Academy.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy; Ashley Ervin, Vinton County.

Second Team

Sarah Webb, Athens, Abby Gilliad, Warren; Holly Sexton, Jackson; Mikenzi Pope, River Valley; Mallory Hawley, Meigs; Hannah Kroft, Marietta; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County.

Third Team

Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy; Madison Foy, Warren; Lacy Ward, Vinton County; Kylee Bako, Jackson; Lora Kinney, River Valley; Breanna Zirkle, Meigs; Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy.

Honorable Mention

Baelyn Carey, Athens; Caspen Ford, Warren; Haylee Morgan, Warren; Kaydee Brown, Jackson; Kloe Zink, Jackson; Maci Hood, Meigs; Maddiy Muntz, Marietta; Kasey Birchfield, River Valley, Jaden Bradley, River Valley, Hannah Jacks, River Valley.

Division III

First Team

Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York; Karsyn Raines, Alexander; Addison Dillow, Coal Grove; Bailey Roland, Fairland; Samantha LaFon, Ironton; Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill; Kamryn Karr, Wellston; Mary Beth Burton, Ironton; Makenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Mallory Rankin; Alexander; Jenna Houpt, Alexander; Makayla Bowen, Federal Hocking.

Offensive Players of the Year: Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York.

Defensive Player of the Year: Karsyn Raines, Alexander.

District 13 All-Star Representative: Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York.

Coach of the Year: Nikki Ohms, Alexander.

Coaching Achievement award: Mary Haynes, Fairland.

Second Team

Diamond Crawley, South Point; Autumn Porter, Rock Hill; Mollie Watts, Chesapeake; Taylor Webb, Fairland; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove; Jenna Chadwell, Eastern; Madison Booth, Nelsonville-York; Jadyn Mace, Alexander.

Third Team

Riley Schreck, Ironton; Peighton Rowe, Ironton, Lydia Hannan, Ironton; Abby Meldick, Oak Hill; Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove; Olivia Barber; Eastern; Haley Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Jenna Stone, Fairland.

Honorable Mention

Halley Booth, Coal Grove; Sydney Sanders, Eastern; Kylie Gheen, Eastern; Brielle Newland, Eastern; Sierra Layne, Wellston; Sadie Henry, Wellston; Corinne Ferguson, Chesapeake; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Whitney Howard, Rock Hill; Grace Hunt, Rock Hill; Brooke Casto, Alexander; Grace Sinnott, Nelsonville-York, Chloe McCune, Federal Hocking; Abby Jackson, Federal Hocking; Jordan Knapp, Federal Hocking; Olivia Curd, South Point; Madi Wilson, Fairland.

Division IV

First Team

Hannah McDaniel, Belpre; Josie Crabtree, Miller; Laikyn Imler, Trimble; Cara Taylor, Waterford; Baylee Wolfe, Southern; Alaina Boyden, Miller; Halee Williams, Belpre; Kaylea Harmon, Waterford; Jadyn Green, Ironton St. Joe.

Offensive Players of the Year: Josie Crabtree, Miller.

Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah McDaniel, Belpre.

District 13 All-star Representative: Hannah McDaniel, Belpre.

Coach of the Year: Kim Baker, Waterford.

Coaching Achievement award: Kim Hupp, Southern.

Second Team

Riley Campbell, Trimble; Faith Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joe; Phoenix Cleland, Southern; Taylor Hinkle, Miller; Morgan Jenkins, Symmes Valley; Christine Griffith, South Gallia; Lily Roberts, Waterford.

Third Team

Jacie Orsborne, Trimble; Riley Schweikert, Waterford; Sydney Adams, Southern; Hailee Joseph, Miller; Peyton Hunter, Symmes Valley; Amaya Howell, South Gallia; Alyssa Hutchison, Belpre.

Honorable Mention

Adelynn Stevens, Trimble; Brianna Orsborne, Trimble; Gracie Damron, Ironton St. Joe; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joe; Chloe Sheridan, Ironton St. Joe; Alayna Jones, Waterford; Kayla Evans, Southern; Cassidy Roderus, Southern; Askya McFann, Miller; Brooke Dillinger, Miller; Rachel Hayes, Symmes Valley; Ellie Johnson, Symmes Valley; Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley; Alyssa Cremeens, South Gallia; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Savannah Knotts, Belpre.

Fourth-year Southern head coach Kim Hupp talks with her team, during a break in the action in the Division IV district semifinal on Oct. 24 in Jackson, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_11.1-SHS-Hupp.jpg Fourth-year Southern head coach Kim Hupp talks with her team, during a break in the action in the Division IV district semifinal on Oct. 24 in Jackson, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS senior Peri Martin (7) goes up for a spike attempt in front of head coach Janice Rosier, during the Blue Angels’ section semifinal victory on Oct. 16 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_11.1-GA-Martin.jpg GAHS senior Peri Martin (7) goes up for a spike attempt in front of head coach Janice Rosier, during the Blue Angels’ section semifinal victory on Oct. 16 in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

