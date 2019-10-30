Week 10 football previews

Week 10 of the 2019 football season kicks off in both Ohio and West Virginia this weekend as there are seven contests going on within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

All but one of the seven local contests are at home venues, which includes a pair of head-to-head matchups between area programs. River Valley hosts South Gallia in the Battle for Gallia County, while Eastern travels to Southern on Saturday night for the TVC Hocking finale for both programs.

Meigs hosts Alexander as part of a Thursday night TVC Ohio matchup that will be televised as part of the Wendy’s Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Wahama also hosts Trimble in its final TVC Hocking gridiron contest.

Point Pleasant welcomes Ripley and Hannan hosts Mount View, while Gallia Academy completes its Ohio Valley Conference schedule by traveling to South Point.

Here’s a brief look at all of the Week 10 football games from the OVP area. All of the contests, except Alexander at Meigs and Eastern at Southern, are slated for Friday night.

Eastern Eagles (7-2, 5-2 TVC Hocking) at Southern Tornadoes (5-4, 4-3)

The Eagles ended a three-game skid against their in-county rival with a 27-26 victory last season, giving the Eastern 15 wins in its last 26 chances against SHS. Southern claimed a 28-0 victory over Eastern the last time the these teams met at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field, on Oct. 28, 2017. The last time the Eagles left Racine with a win was 2011, by a 27-8 tally. EHS have won five straight games for the first time since 2001, the last season the Eagles made the playoffs. The Tornadoes enter play with three straight setbacks and are looking to avoid dropping four in a row for the first time since 2012. Last week, the Eagles claimed a 39-14 victory over Belpre, which won at Southern by a 46-20 count. SHS fell to Trimble by a 76-0 tally last Friday. The Eagles enter the week sixth in the Region 27 standings, while Southern is 11th.

South Gallia Rebels (1-8) at River Valley Raiders (1-8)

Last season was the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Raiders, with River Valley coming away with the 8-0 win in Mercerville. Since joining the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, River Valley is a perfect 5-0 against the TVC Hocking. Both teams head into play on a skid, with RVHS having lost four straight and SGHS on the wrong end of six in a row. Last Friday, the Silver and Black dropped a 69-26 decision at home to Athens. The 69 points allowed are the Raiders most since falling to AHS 77-14 in 2014. South Gallia’s 21-20 loss at Miller in Week 9 is the second straight one-possession loss by the Red and Gold. South Gallia has lost its last six games decided by eight points-or-less. SGHS has lost three season finale’s in a row, while RVHS ended its skid of three straight losses in the season finale last fall.

Alexander Spartans (4-5, 1-4 TVC Ohio) at Meigs Marauders (1-8, 0-5)

This is the Wendy’s Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week on WCHS-TV and will be played on Thursday. The Marauders own a 29-5-1 record over AHS in all-time meetings, with three wins in a row against the Spartans. MHS has shut out Alexander in back-to-back tries, with an 8-0 win in Albany last year, and a 40-0 triumph the last time they met in Rocksprings. With a 42-34 setback at Wellston last Friday, Meigs has lost seven games in a row for the first time since 1993, when the Maroon and Gold finished 1-9. The Spartans have lost back-to-back games headed into play, with a 44-41 overtime loss to Warren a week ago. MHS hasn’t finished TVC Ohio play without a victory since 2010. Meigs has ended the season with a win in 12 of the last 16 seasons, and is 36-14-1 in regular season finales all-time.

Trimble Tomcats (9-0, 7-0 TVC Hocking) at Wahama White Falcons (3-5, 3-4)

The final time. Wahama makes its TVC Hocking farewell and plays its final game at Bachtel Stadium this fall as the White Falcons host unbeaten Trimble. The Tomcats have recorded shutouts in 8-of-9 contests this season and are outscoring opponents by a sizable 370-6 overall margin, including a 1-0 forfeit victory over Federal Hocking. THS has won 14 consecutive regular season contests and have posted shutouts in its last 11 TVC Hocking outings. Following a 58-0 win last year, Trimble has won the last six head-to-head matchups and owns an 8-4 lead in the all-time series. WHS has been outscored this year by a 287-201 margin, but enters the final home game following a bye week after an 18-12 win at South Gallia.

Ripley Vikings (3-5) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (2-4)

A renewal of old acquaintances. Friday will mark the 77th overall meeting — and first since 2016 — of the battle for the Oak’en Bucket trophy as the Vikings invade OVB Field. The Big Blacks have won four straight in the head-to-head series and own a 52-23-1 advantage all-time. RHS last won this storied rivalry back in 2006 by a 28-20 count at Sanders Stadium. The Vikings have dropped two straight decisions, but currently sit 18th in the Class AAA playoff ratings. Ripley is also outscoring opponents by a 233-190 overall margin despite a losing record. PPHS is now tied with Roane County for 27th place in the Class AA playoff ratings after ending a 3-game losing skid last week against previously unbeaten Man. The Big Blacks have been outscored 152-112 through six contests. Point Pleasant is also making its final home appearance of the 2019 campaign.

Mount View Golden Knights (3-5) at Hannan Wildcats (1-7)

Hannan makes history at the Craigo Athletic Complex on Friday night with a first-ever matchup against the Mount View Golden Knights. MVHS enters the initial contest on a 2-game losing skid and owns a 1-3 mark in road games this fall. The Golden Knights currently sit tied with Ravenswood in the 23rd spot of the Class A playoff ratings and have been outscored by a 225-147 margin this year. The Wildcats have dropped three straight decisions, but have also scored points in four of their last five outings after being shutout three straight times at the start of the season. HHS has been outscored by a 330-105 overall margin this fall.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (8-1, 5-1 OVC) at South Point Pointers (1-8, 0-6)

The Blue Devils have three straight victories over South Point, including back-to-back shut outs. GAHS topped the Pointers 44-0 at Memorial Field last season, and won 47-0 at South Point in 2017. The Pointers’ last win over Gallia Academy came on Sept. 13, 1996. The Pointers won that game by a 21-14 final and the teams didn’t play again for 20 years. South Point has lost 30 consecutive Ohio Valley Conference games, including a 47-16 setback at Portsmouth last Friday. GAHS had its winning streaks of 15 straight regular season games, 14 consecutive OVC games and 10 home games in a row ended with a 52-0 setback to Ironton last Friday at Memorial Field. GAHS can still share the OVC crown with the Fighting Tigers and Portsmouth, if the Trojans can win at IHS on Friday. Gallia Academy controls its own playoff destiny, entering the week at fifth in Region 15.

PPHS seniors Nate Barth (62) and Wyatt Stanley (65) get to the Bluefield quarterback during the Beavers’ victory at OVB Track and Field on Oct. 4 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.31-PP-Barth.jpg PPHS seniors Nate Barth (62) and Wyatt Stanley (65) get to the Bluefield quarterback during the Beavers’ victory at OVB Track and Field on Oct. 4 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS junior Noah Vanco rolls out of the pocket during the Blue Devils’ Week 9 setback at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.31-GA-Vanco.jpg GAHS junior Noah Vanco rolls out of the pocket during the Blue Devils’ Week 9 setback at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.