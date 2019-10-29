Trio to be inducted into Rio Athletic HOF

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A trio of former University of Rio Grande athletic standouts are joining the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

P.J. Rase, Ann (Barnitz) Snell and Scott Peterman comprise the Class of 2019 announced by school officials.

The group will receive their formal induction as part of the school’s annual Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., in the Rio Alumni Heritage Room of Davis University Center. The banquet follows the conclusion of the Bevo Francis Invitational Tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Class of 2019 – and all other Hall of Fame members in attendance – will be recognized prior to the tournament’s final game in the Newt Oliver Arena at approximately 4 p.m. on the 9th.

Rase was a member of the RedStorm men’s basketball program for three seasons (2007-10) and is remembered as one of the top three-point shooters in program history.

The Wheelersburg, Ohio native closed his Rio career with 1,188 points, while connecting on a single-season school record 95 trifectas during his senior campaign in 2009-10. His 233 career three-point goals rank as a school record.

Rase set the school’s single-game record for three-pointers with 10 against Virginia Intermont College on Nov. 27, 2009 and, during that same season, led all divisions of college basketball by shooting 95.2% from the free throw line.

Rase was also an All-Mid-South Conference selection in 2010, while also earning selections to the All-America Mideast Conference and All-Mid-South Conference academic teams. He earned national recognition for his work in the classroom by being named as an Academic All-American, an NAIA Scholar-Athlete and the NABC Honors Court in both 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Rase, who is now the General Manager at Infra-Metals in New Boston, Ohio, still resides in Wheelersburg with his wife, Sarah, a Rio Grande Hall of Famer herself, and their four children.

Snell spent four seasons (1989-92) as a member of the Rio Grande women’s basketball program where she earned All-Mid-Ohio Conference honors, including the league’s Player of the Year Award for the 1990-91 campaign when the then-Redwomen captured a conference championship.

Snell currently ranks seventh on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,571 points, is 12th in total rebounds (600) and second in blocked shots (120). She led Rio in either scoring or rebounding in each of her four seasons and was named a WBCA Kodak All-American honorable mention selection as a senior.

Snell also excelled in the classroom and received the school’s Outstanding Marketing Student Award in both 1991 and 1992.

Snell currently teaches college business classes. She is married with a pair of teenage sons and her husband, Steve, is an assistant men’s basketball coach at Ohio University.

Peterman was a three-time letter-winner in baseball at Rio Grande, where he earned a pair of NAIA All-American selections, was a two-time NAIA All-Region honoree, a two-time first team All-Conference pick and a two-time NAIA Champions of Character representative.

Peterman, a 2006 Rio graduate, appeared in 152 games during his Rio Grande career, batting .378 with 11 home runs and 113 runs batted in. He also clubbed 37 doubles and stole 67 bases, while becoming the first player in program history to record more than 50 hits, score more than 50 runs and drive in more than 50 runs in the same season.

Peterman, who was also known for his defensive prowess in center field, helped the then-Redmen reach the regional tournament in each of his three seasons and went on to play professionally in Italy and Australia for eight years.

Currently employed as a Home Lending Advisor with JP Morgan Chase for the past three years, Peterman resides in his hometown of Westerville, Ohio with his family.

Tickets for the banquet, which are $15 each, can be purchased online at https://info.rio.edu/ahof/ or through the Alumni Relations office at 740-245-7431. Athletic Hall of Fame members and one guest will be admitted free.

The University of Rio Grande takes great pride in awarding outstanding alumni, athletes and former faculty members with various recognition awards. Nominations from alumni and former faculty and staff are encouraged.

Nomination forms for alumni awards, Athletic Hall of Fame and Educators Hall of Fame are available through the resources link on the Alumni Relations webpage at rio.edu/alumni.

Nominations are due by Feb. 1 of each year. For more information, or questions, please e-mail alumni@rio.edu

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

