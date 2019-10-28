Falcons slip past South Gallia, 21-20

HEMLOCK, Ohio — As close as it gets.

The South Gallia football team dropped a 21-20 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller on Friday in Perry County, with the hosts converting a two-point try after the game’s final touchdown.

The Falcons (3-6, 1-6 TVC Hocking) broke the scoreless tie and led 7-0 6:12 into play, with a two-yard touchdown run from Lucas Dishon.

The Rebels (1-8, 1-7) got the touchdown back a minute into the second quarter, as Kyle Northup scored on a two-yard run of his own. Later in the quarter, Northup broke an 86-yard touchdown run to give South Gallia the lead. The Red and Gold were 0-for-2 on two-point conversion tries in the quarter, however, and headed into the half with a 12-7 edge.

After a scoreless third quarter, Miller struck first in the finale, with a two-yard touchdown run from Colby Bartley at the 8:48 mark. SGHS blocked the MHS point-after kick, leaving the Falcon lead 13-12.

South Gallia was back in front with a 30-yard touchdown run from Northup, who also ran in the two-point conversion to make the Rebel lead 20-13.

The Falcons were left with enough time for a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bartley to Gage Spencer,followed by a game-winning two-point conversion run.

In the 21-20 setback, South Gallia totalled 307 yards, 299 of which came on the ground.

Northup led the Rebel rushing attack with 267 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. Justin Butler claimed 20 yards on six carries, while Tristan Saber — who ran five times for 12 yards — was 1-for-1 passing for eight yards, with Brayden Hammond making the grab.

The Rebels will end the season at River Valley on Friday. Meanwhile, Miller will finish the year — and its time in the TVC Hocking — with a forfeit win over Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

