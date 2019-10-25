Rio women blank Celtics for 3rd straight win

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Ambar Torres scored a pair of first half goals off direct kicks to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 2-0 win over Carlow University, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.
The RedStorm, who won for a third straight time, improved to 4-11 overall and 4-3 in league play.
Carlow dropped to 3-8-4 overall and 1-2-4 inside the RSC.
The Celtics dominated the contest in terms of overall shots (20-9), shots on goal (8-4) and corner kick opportunities (7-0), but it was the two direct kicks by Torres which proved to be the difference.
The first came just 6:57 into the contest after a foul and a yellow card caution against Carlow.
Torres, a senior from Guyaquil, Ecuador, booted a kick from 20 yards out on the right wing which deflected off a member of the Celtics’ defensive wall and over the head of keeper Lauren Forte for a 1-0 Rio lead.
Just under 33 minutes later, the same scenario presented itself again.
Torres lofted a kick from roughly 35 yards out on the left wing which also cleared Forte’s head and found its way into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.
Rio’s freshman net-minder Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) kept Carlow in check the rest of the way, finishing with eight saves in the clean sheet effort.
Forte had two saves in a losing cause for the Celtics.
Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when Point Park University visits for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Senior Day activities will get underway at 4:30 p.m.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.