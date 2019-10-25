Rio women blank Celtics for 3rd straight win

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Ambar Torres scored a pair of first half goals off direct kicks to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 2-0 win over Carlow University, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, who won for a third straight time, improved to 4-11 overall and 4-3 in league play.

Carlow dropped to 3-8-4 overall and 1-2-4 inside the RSC.

The Celtics dominated the contest in terms of overall shots (20-9), shots on goal (8-4) and corner kick opportunities (7-0), but it was the two direct kicks by Torres which proved to be the difference.

The first came just 6:57 into the contest after a foul and a yellow card caution against Carlow.

Torres, a senior from Guyaquil, Ecuador, booted a kick from 20 yards out on the right wing which deflected off a member of the Celtics’ defensive wall and over the head of keeper Lauren Forte for a 1-0 Rio lead.

Just under 33 minutes later, the same scenario presented itself again.

Torres lofted a kick from roughly 35 yards out on the left wing which also cleared Forte’s head and found its way into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.

Rio’s freshman net-minder Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) kept Carlow in check the rest of the way, finishing with eight saves in the clean sheet effort.

Forte had two saves in a losing cause for the Celtics.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when Point Park University visits for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Senior Day activities will get underway at 4:30 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Ambar Torres sprints past Carlow’s Natalie DiGiorno during Thursday night’s River States Conference women’s soccer match at Evan E. Davis Field. Torres scored both goals in the RedStorm’s 2-0 win over the Celtics. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_RIO-Ambar.jpg Rio Grande’s Ambar Torres sprints past Carlow’s Natalie DiGiorno during Thursday night’s River States Conference women’s soccer match at Evan E. Davis Field. Torres scored both goals in the RedStorm’s 2-0 win over the Celtics. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

