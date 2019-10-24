Lady Knights win quad at Buffalo

BUFFALO, W.Va. — The Lady Knights will have to settle for a Sweet 17 party.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team notched its 17th consecutive match victory of the season after claiming a trio of straight-game wins over Tolsia, Van and host Buffalo on Tuesday night during a non-conference quad in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (25-2-2) trailed in Game 1 of all three matches, but the Red and Black ultimately secured a pair of 25-22, 25-22 wins over both Buffalo and Tolsia and also cruised to a 25-4, 25-8 victory over Van.

Point Pleasant trailed 6-5 in Game 1 against the Lady Bison, but countered with a 10-3 charge for its largest lead at 15-9. BHS was never closer than two points the rest of the way as Point won by three for a 1-0 match lead.

The Lady Knights never trailed in Game 2 and were ahead by as much as 22-13 before the hosts made a late service rally that ultimately ended in a 3-point outcome.

Haley Milhoan led the PPHS service attack with nine points and an ace, followed by Peyton Jordan with six points.

Olivia Dotson and Brooke Warner were next with three points apiece, while Katelynn Smith added two points. Warner also recorded an ace.

Milhoan and Tristan Wilson led the net attack with 10 kills apiece, with Dotson adding four kills to go along with a team-best 22 assists.

Jordan made a team-high 14 digs and Warner added nine digs as well. Wilson also contributed three blocks.

Tolsia built Game 1 leads of 3-0 and 6-4 before ending up at an 8-all tie, then Point Pleasant reeled off six straight points and never trailed again en route to a 3-point win.

PPHS let a 10-5 slip away as the Lady Rebels took a 14-13 lead in Game 2, but the guests countered with a 9-3 run that resulted in a 22-17 edge. THS was never closer than two and ultimately fell by three to wrap up the 2-0 match outcome.

Jordan led the Red and Black with 11 service points and two aces, followed by Dotson with seven points. Warner and Smith were next with three points each, while Milhoan and Baylie Rickard rounded things out with two points and one point.

Milhoan and Wilson led the net attack with nine kills apiece, with Rickard also contributing three kills. Wilson also posted a team-best two blocks against Tolsia.

Dotson dished out 17 assists and made 10 digs. Warner led the Lady Knights with 12 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs built a 1-0 lead in Game 1 before Point answered with eight consecutive points … and never trailed the rest of the way en route to wins of 21 points and 17 points.

Warner led PPHS with 11 service points and Jordan followed with 10 points. Rickard was next with nine points, while Milhoan and Smith respectively chipped in eight and two points. Dotson also had a single service point.

Jordan, Milhoan and Rickard each recorded three aces apiece, with Warner also adding a pair of aces.

Milhoan led the net attack with 10 kills, followed by Wilson with six kills and Dotson with four kills.

Dotson handed out a team-best 16 assists and joined both Jordan and Smith with four digs apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Sissonville and Roane County in a tri-match at 5:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.