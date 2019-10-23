Lady Falcons soar past Ravenswood

MASON, W.Va. — Sending the regular season out in style.

The Wahama volleyball team ended its regular season with a straight games victory over non-conference guest Ravenswood on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (2-18) — ending a six-match skid — led 1-0 in the opening game, but gave up the next two markers. WHS was back in front at 6-5, but Ravenswood (13-18) fought back to take its final advantage of the first at 10-9. Wahama scored the next seven points and never looked back en route to the 25-20 win.

The Red Devilettes led 1-0 in the second game, but surrendered the next two points and never regained the edge, eventually falling by a 25-8 count.

After a trio of early lead changes in the third, Wahama opened a 7-3 edge. RHS was back to within a point at 9-8, but the Lady Falcons took the next five points and cruised to the 25-18 victory.

Harley Roush led the victors with 16 service points, including nine aces. Bailee Bumgarner claimed nine points and two aces in the win, while Hannah Rose and Abby Pauley both marked seven points, with two aces by Rose and one by Pauley. Hailey Durst contributed five points and three aces to the winning cause, while Emma Gibbs and Gracie VanMeter chipped in with three points and an ace apiece.

Harley Roush also led Wahama at the net with seven kills. Gibbs had three kills and a block for the hosts, while Young and Rose had two kills apiece, with three blocks by Young and one by Rose. Jessica Dangerfield and Phoebe Roush claimed a kill apiece for WHS, while Mary Roush earned a team-best six assists.

Braylin Tabor paced Ravenswood with eight service points, including an ace. Olivia Fitzpatrick was next with four points and an ace, followed by Hallie Bigley and Rylin Tabor with three points apiece, including a pair of aces by Bigley. Kasey Hoff and Marissa Smith rounded out the RHS service with two points apiece.

Lindsey Carroll led the Red Devilettes at the net with four kills, followed by Belle Damron with three. Hoff and Bigley had two kills apiece for RHS, while Rylin Tabor earned a team-best nine assists.

Next for Wahama, the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament on Nov. 4, 5 and 7 at Ravenswood High School.

Wahama’s Jessica Dangerfield (center) attempts a spike over a Ravenswood defender, during the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.24-WAH-Dangerfield.jpg Wahama’s Jessica Dangerfield (center) attempts a spike over a Ravenswood defender, during the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS sophomore A’leisia Barnitz (12) attempts a spike in the third game of the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 win on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.24-wo-WAH-Barnitz.jpg WHS sophomore A’leisia Barnitz (12) attempts a spike in the third game of the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 win on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Hannah Rose dives for a dig, during the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.24-wo-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama senior Hannah Rose dives for a dig, during the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Mary Roush (right) attempts a spike in front of teammate Emma Young (left), during Tuesday’s non-conference match in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.24-wo-WAH-Roush.jpg Wahama junior Mary Roush (right) attempts a spike in front of teammate Emma Young (left), during Tuesday’s non-conference match in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.