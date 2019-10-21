Gallia County sends 9 to D-2 regionals

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Gallia County had nine athletes qualify for regional competition on Saturday at the 2019 Division II Southeast District Cross Country Championships held on the campus of the University of Rio Grande.

The River Valley girls earned the last qualifying spot in D-2, placing seventh out of 19 scoring teams with a final tally of 236 points. The Lady Raiders are advancing all seven of their entrants to the regional level.

The Gallia Academy girls, who were 16th overall with 365 points, also had one individual qualify as junior Sarah Watts was 10th overall with a mark of 20:50.20.

There was only one local regional qualifier on the boys side of the D-2 tournament, with River Valley junior Dylan Fulks placing 29the overall with a time of 17:54.29.

Fairfield Union won the girls team title with 65 points, with Vinton County (82), Athens (123), Sheridan (155) and Rock Hill (183) rounding out the top five spots. Unioto also advanced to regionals with a sixth place effort of 197.

Madison Eyman of Fairfield Union bested the 130-competitor girls race with a winning time of 18:54.33.

Lauren Twyman led the Lady Raiders with a fifth place finish of 20:10.99, followed by Savannah Reese (23:12.73) and Emma Lucas (24:14.81) with respective placements of 47th and 61st.

Ruth Rickett (24:25.74) and Kate Nutter (24:26.05) completed the team scoring by finishing 65th and 66th. Sydney Blouir (26:47.93) and Nakeisha Shriver (27:13.44) also placed 101st and 105th overall for RVHS.

Krystal Davison followed Watts for the Blue Angels by finishing 70th with a time of 24:42.66. Brooke Hamilton (26:16.85) and Taylor Facemire (26:38.85) were 95th and 99th, while Kristen Jamora completed the team tally by placing 109th with a mark of 27:41.42.

Eliza Davies (29:36.19) and Calista Barnes (29:39.66) also finished 121st and 122nd for GAHS.

Meigs did not have an entrant in the Division II girls event.

There were 20 scoring teams and 160 competitors in the D-2 boys event, with Unioto coming away with top team honors with a winning tally of 38 points.

Northwest (82), Waverly (95), Sheridan (102) and Fairfield Union (140) rounded out the top five spots, while Warren (172), Logan Elm (218) and Vinton County (236) also secured regional berths with top eight efforts.

William Wilke of Sheridan defeated the boys field with a winning mark of 16:03.83.

The Blue Devils ended up finishing 12th overall with 367 points, while the Raiders were 14th after dropping a tiebreaker to New Lexington. Both teams finished with 393 points, but the sixth NLHS runner came in one spot ahead of River Valley’s sixth man.

Todd Elliott paced GAHS with a 39th place time of 18:29.77, followed by Ian Hill (19:46.28) and Logan Nicholas (20:17.01) with respective finishes of 74th and 88th.

Tristan Crisenbery (20:20.92) and Camden Maddux (21:02.17) completed the Blue and White tally by placing 90th and 106th overall. Garytt Schwall (21:43.26) and Grant Smith (21:56.10) also finished 120th and 126th for Blue Devils.

Cody Wooten followed Fulks for RVHS with a 69th place time of 19:39.68. Nathan Young (20:53.19) and Ryan Lollathin (21:09.45) were next with efforts of 101st and 110th, while Ryan Snyder (22:13.63) completed the scoring by finishing 130th.

Kade Alderman also placed 142nd for the Silver and Black with a time of 23:21.43.

Meigs junior Jarod Koenig finished 100th overall with a mark of 20:49.99.

The Division II regional tournament will be held Saturday at Pickerington High School North.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Division II Southeast District Cross Country Championships held at the University of Rio Grande.

