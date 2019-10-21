Black Knights roll past Ravenswood, 7-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Looking good at just the right time.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team concluded its 2019 regular season campaign on Saturday with an impressive 7-2 victory over visiting Ravenswood in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Black Knights (11-3-5) picked up its season-best sixth consecutive victory while closing out the home portion of their schedule with an unbeaten mark (7-0-3) at OVB Field.

The Red and Black — who have outscored opponents by a 27-6 margin over the last six matches — needed only one minute to secure a permanent lead as Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy slipped a ball through the middle of the defense.

Adam Veroski tracked down the ball for a successful 1-on-1 conversion against the keeper for a quick 1-0 edge. Veroski tacked on a score with a penalty kick in the 25th minute.

Kanaan Abbas received a through ball from Watkins-Lovejoy in front of the net during the 30th minute. Abbas was able to beat the keeper in a 1-on-1 fashion, allowing PPHS to secure a 3-0 advantage headed into the intermission.

Veroski completed his hat trick in the 50th minute after taking a penalty kick on a play that Garrett Hatten was fouled on inside the box. Veroski’s final score of the game made it a 4-0 contest.

Abbas ran down a crossing pass from Cohen Yates and scored in the 60th minute, then Abbas played a through ball to Nic Matheny. Matheny unleashed a shot from 19 yards out and beat the keeper near post for a 6-0 lead in the 65th minute.

Matheny completed Point’s offensive tally in the 68th minute after Sean Wilson left a free ball from about 25 yards away. Matheny again beat the keeper near post for a 7-goal cushion.

Seth Marra tacked on a pair of late goals in the 72nd and 75th minutes to wrap up the 7-2 outcome.

The Black Knights claimed a 15-8 advantage in shots, including a 10-6 edge on goal. The hosts had a 5-2 margin in corner kicks and were also whistled for five of the nine fouls in the game.

Nick Smith stopped four shots in goal for Point Pleasant.

Point Pleasant hosts the winner of the Ravenswood-Nitro contest on Tuesday night in a Class AA-A Region IV semifinal at 8 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

