Leopards hold off Point Pleasant, 40-21

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — At least they saved their best for last.

The Point Pleasant football team fell to non-conference guest Louisville by a 40-21 count on Friday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County, with the Big Blacks scoring the game’s final-three touchdowns.

The Leopards (5-3) — winners of three straight — were intercepted on their first drive of the game, but recovered a fumbled snap on a Point Pleasant (1-4) punt attempt to set up the game’s first touchdown, a 12-yard run by Nathan Gulley. Myles Lab’s first of four successful point-after kicks gave the guests a 7-0 lead with 2:45 left in the opening stanza.

The Blue and White put three touchdowns on the board in the second period, starting with a 27-yard pass from Colton Jones to Davis Burick at the 7:42 mark. Gulley added touchdown runs of 29 and 10 yards to give the guests a 26-0 halftime edge.

The Leopards were in the end zone with just under six minutes to go in the third quarter, on a one-yard run by Connor Adelman. A 23-yard scoring run by Tyler Jackson gave LHS a 40-0 lead with 2:38 remaining in the third.

The hosts got on the board with two seconds left in the third period, as freshman quarterback Evan Roach ran in from four yards out, and Elicia Wood made her first of three-point after kicks.

Roach scored on a nine-yard run with 8:04 left and a 12-yard run with 4:23 to go, but the Big Blacks couldn’t get closer and fell by a 40-21 tally.

For the contest, Louisville held a 453-to-353 advantage in total offense, including 275-to-257 on the ground. LHS also had a 22-to-19 edge in first downs, and won the turnover battle by a 3-to-1 clip. Both teams were penalized five times, with Point Pleasant being sent back 45 yards and the Leopards losing 31 yards.

Roach — who was 10-of-16 passing for 96 yards — led the Big Black rushing attack with 132 yards and three touchdowns on 20 tries. Brady Adkins combined nine carries with one catch for 88 total yards, while Zane Wamsley added 67 yards on six receptions and four totes.

Logan Southall — who intercepted a pass in the setback — ran five times for a total of 44 yards. Nick Parsons, Zander Watson and John Miller caught a pass apiece for the hosts, gaining 33, seven and four yards respectively.

Leading Louisville, Gulley claimed 120 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Jones completed 13-of-17 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, with Burick hauling in a team-best six passes for 87 yards and one score.

Point Pleasant has now lost three straight games for the first time since 2007, head coach David Darst’s first season. This is the first three-game home skid for the Big Blacks since 2006.

PPHS will look to get back on track against 7-0 Man on Friday at OVB Track and Field.

Point Pleasant freshman Evan Roach (2) completes a pass over a pair of Leopards, during Louisville's 40-21 victory on Friday at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. PPHS senior Logan Southall (28) carries the ball after an interception, during the Big Blacks' 40-21 loss to Louisville on Frdiay in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Big Blacks Wyatt Stanley (left) and Nick Leport (14) combine for a sack on Louisville's Colton Jones (18), during Friday's non-conference bout at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) PPHS senior Brady Adkins cuts between a pair of Leopards, during Louisville's 40-21 victory on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

