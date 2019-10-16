Lady Knights win 20th match, sweep OVCS

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Nothing dirty about this dozen.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team was down 1-0 in the opening game, then never trailed the rest of the night en route to its 12th consecutive victory Tuesday night during a 25-7, 25-6, 25-8 decision over visiting Ohio Valley Christian in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (20-2-2) celebrated Senior Night in style by securing their second straight 20-win campaign, which serves as a first in program history.

The Red and Black also honored seniors Peyton Jordan, Olivia Dotson, Carley Woyam, Cheyenne Durst, Remington Durst and Haley Milhoan before the game for their collective years of dedication to the program.

The Lady Defenders (5-13) built their only lead on a service point from Christina Dong, but the hosts countered with five straight points and never looked back.

Point led 3-0 and 6-2 in Game 2, then built leads of 3-0 and 7-1 in the finale before ultimately cruising to a trio of double-digit wins. PPHS also claimed a 3-0 decision at Ohio Valley Christian back on Sept. 24.

Dotson led the PPHS service attack with 13 points, followed by Jordan with 12 points and Cheyenne Durst with 10 points to go along with a team-high six aces.

Brooke Warner was next with eight points, while Milhoan and Baylie Rickard completed the scoring with respective efforts of seven and six points.

Dotson led the hosts with 10 kills and dished out a game-high 19 assists. Tristan Wilson provided nine kills, while Milhoan and Addy Cottrill each chipped in six kills apiece.

Cottrill also accounted for the team’s lone block. Jordan came up with a team-best 11 digs.

Lauren Ragan led OVCS with three service points. Dong also had two service points in the setback.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it hosts Doddridge County and Winfield in a tri-match at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Defenders host Liberty Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.