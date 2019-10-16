Calhoun takes down Lady Falcons

MASON, W.Va. — A slow start, but at least it got better.

The Wahama volleyball team dropped Tuesday’s opening game by 15 markers to non-conference guest Calhoun, but the Lady Falcons were within two of the Red Devils in both of the final two games of the guests’ 3-0 sweep.

Wahama (1-18) — on the wrong end of a sixth straight decision — never led in the opener, claiming just one service point in the 25-10 loss.

Calhoun (8-12) — winner of three straight — trailed for the first time at 2-1 in the second game, but was back in front at 15-14. The Lady Falcons won the next six points and led 20-15, but the guests answered with a 5-0 run to tie the game. The hosts moved into a game-point situation at 24-22, but surrendered the next four points and fell by a 26-24 count.

The Lady Falcons charged out to a 5-0 lead in the third game, but Calhoun fought its way back to a 16-14 lead. The hosts tied it up at 16, but never regained the edge and fell by a 25-23 clip in the finale.

Gracie VanMeter led Wahama with 13 service points. Abby Pauley was next with seven points and three aces, followed by Harley Roush with four points. Emma Gibbs had three points and an ace in the setback, Hailey Durst added two points, while Emma Young chipped in with one marker.

Harley Roush led WHS at the net with five kills. Gibbs was next with three kills and a block, followed by Pauley and Phoebe Roush with a kill and a block apiece. Young claimed one kill for the hosts, while VanMeter earned a team-best seven assists.

Leading the victors, Kaylin Parsons claimed a dozen service points and Josie Montgomery picked up 10. Jordan Ferrell earned nine points for the guests, Karlie Whited added seven, while Erika Newell and Madison Dennis picked up four points apiece.

The Lady Falcons have a week off before wrapping up their regular season against Ravenswood at Gary Clark Court on Tuesday.

Wahama freshman Hailey Durst (31) tips the ball over a Calhoun County defender, in front of teammates Emma Gibbs (14) and Mary Roush (right), during the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 loss on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.17-WAH-Durst.jpg Wahama freshman Hailey Durst (31) tips the ball over a Calhoun County defender, in front of teammates Emma Gibbs (14) and Mary Roush (right), during the Lady Falcons’ 3-0 loss on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Gracie VanMeter pushes the ball over the net, during the Lady Falcons’ non-conference loss on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.17-wo-WAH-VanMeter.jpg Wahama senior Gracie VanMeter pushes the ball over the net, during the Lady Falcons’ non-conference loss on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Phoebe Roush spikes the ball for a kill, during Game 1 of Tuesday’s non-conference match at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.17-wo-WAH-Roush.jpg Wahama junior Phoebe Roush spikes the ball for a kill, during Game 1 of Tuesday’s non-conference match at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Emma Gibbs sends the ball over the net from the back row, during the Lady Falcons’ loss to Calhoun County on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.17-wo-WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama junior Emma Gibbs sends the ball over the net from the back row, during the Lady Falcons’ loss to Calhoun County on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.