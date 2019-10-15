Lady Knights win tri-match at Wayne

WAYNE, W.Va. — The streak continues … into double digits.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team picked up a season-best 11th straight victory on Monday night following a pair of wins over Scott and host Wayne during a non-conference tri-match in Wayne County.

The Lady Knights (19-2-2) had to rally back from an early deficit to defeat the Lady Skyhawks by a 25-15, 25-14 count, then the guests never trailed in the finale with the Lady Pioneers before cruising to a 25-11, 25-21 decision.

The Red and Black found themselves in an early 7-4 hole in Game 1 against SHS, but Point answered with 15 of the next 20 points for a 19-12 edge. PPHS closed out the opener with a 6-3 run to take a 1-0 match lead.

Scott managed to knot things up at 8-all in Game 2, but the Lady Knights reeled off 11 of the next 13 points en route to a 19-10 edge. Point closed things out with a 6-4 run to complete the 2-0 sweep of the Lady Skyhawks.

Peyton Jordan led the PPHS service attack with nine points and Addy Cottrill was next with six points. Olivia Dotson and Baylie Rickard were next with five points apiece, while Brooke Warner and Haley Milhoan respectively added three points and one point to the winning cause.

Dotson led the Lady Knights with two service aces, with Jordan, Milhoan and Rickard also providing an ace apiece.

Tristan Wilson led the net attack with 14 kills, followed by Cottrill with six kills and Milhoan with five kills.

Dotson handed out a game-high 24 assists, while Warner came up with a team-best 11 digs.

The Lady Knights built leads of 6-0 and 13-2 in Game 1 against WHS and ultimately took the opener by 14 points.

PPHS led 3-0 before Wayne rallied to tie things up at 5-all, but the guests responded with seven straight points before storming out to a 21-13 advantage.

The Lady Pioneers rallied with eight straight points to again knot things up at 21-all, but Point Pleasant reeled off the final four points while completing the 2-0 match triumph.

Dotson led the service attack with 10 points and three aces, followed by Cottrill with nine points and two aces. Jordan and Milhoan were next with six points apiece, while Rickard and Warner added two points and one point. Milhoan also recorded two aces in the victory.

Wilson led the net attack with eight kills and two blocks. Cottrill followed with seven kills and Milhoan was next with five kills.

Dotson dished out a team-high 12 assists. Jordan and Warner both made nine digs apiece for the Lady Knights.

Point Pleasant hosted Ohio Valley Christian on Tuesday night and returns to action Thursday when it hosts Doddridge County and Winfield in a tri-match at 5:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

