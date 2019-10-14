Blue Devils get past Grace, 4-2

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Three minutes of fury for the win.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team claimed a 4-2 victory over Grace Christian at the Rockets over Rio match on Saturday in Gallia County, with three of the Blue Devils four goals coming between the 43rd and 46th minute of play.

Grace Christian earned its 1-0 halftime lead in 25th minute, as Tomi Olajide scored on a penalty kick.

The Blue Devils tied the game 3:15 into the second half, with Brody Wilt scoring on an assist from Dalton Vanco. Just 1:30 later, Vanco assisted Maddux Camden in giving the Blue and White a 2-1 advantage.

Gallia Academy needed less than a minute for its next goal, with Vanco assisting Keagen Daniels in giving the Blue Devils a 3-1 advantage.

Grace got a goal back with Olajide scoring an unassisted goal with 16:14 to play, but 31 seconds later, Daniels assisted Wilt for the final goal of Gallia Academy’s 4-2 win.

GAHS goal keeper Bryson Miller had a quartet of saves in the triumph.

The Blue Devils’ postseason began on Monday at Lester Field against Portsmouth West.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

