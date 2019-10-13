Black Knights blank Shady Spring, 2-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A progressive effort.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team scored a goal in each half and notched a season-best fourth consecutive victory Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 decision over visiting Shady Spring in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Black Knights (9-3-5) remained unbeaten at OVB Field in nine contests (6-0-3) as the hosts struck early, then provided a defensive gem that held up until adding an insurance goal with just over two minutes left in regulation.

PPHS battled through a scoreless draw in its first matchup with the Tigers back on Aug. 24.

Garrett Hatten dribbled past a defender to the end line, then crossed the ball across the face of the goal from the right side. Adam Veroski ran the ball down on the left side and finished a shot at the low left post, giving the Red and Black a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

The goal, coincidentally, was the 50th career score for Veroski, a junior and 3-year starter.

The 1-0 advantage ended up holding up into intermission and beyond, with the hosts eventually doubling their cushion in the 78th minute.

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy picked up a rebound about 19 yards away from the goal and fired a shot inside the low post for a 2-0 lead.

The Black Knights outshot the guests by a 20-4 overall margin, including a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal. Point Pleasant also had three of the five corners kicks, while both programs were called for three fouls apiece.

Nick Smith stopped three shots in goal for PPHS. Erick Bevil made a dozen stops in net for SSHS.

Point Pleasant — which has three shutouts while outscoring opponents 17-3 during its current 4-game winning streak — returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Capital for a 6 p.m. contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.