Week 7 OVP football box scores

Gallia Academy 44, Coal Grove 20
|CGHS
|0
|14
|0
|6
|—
|20
|GAHS
|0
|22
|7
|15
|—
|44
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
CG: Austin Stapleton 6 run (kick failed) 11:13
GA: Michael Beasy 65 run (Andrew Toler kick) 10:51
CG: Austin Stormes 16 run (Cory Borders run) 8:31
GA: Beasy 26 run (Toler kick) 6:53
GA: Cameron Webb 48 pass from Noah Vanco (Briar Williams pass from Vanco) 6:44
Third Quarter
GA: Beasy 7 run (Toler kick) 3:53
Fourth Quarter
GA: Williams 38 pass from Vanco (Beasy run) 11:24
GA: Donevyn Woodson 27 pass from Vanco (Toler kick) 5:20
CG: Malachai Wheeler 11 run (run failed) 2:15
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|CG
|GA
|First Downs
|18
|16
|Rushes-Yards
|51-297
|31-290
|Pass Yards
|23
|170
|Total Yards
|320
|460
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-4-0
|8-11-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|5-40
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
RUSHING
CG: Austin Stormes 16-160, Austin Stapleton 23-111, Malachai Wheeler 2-21, Clay Ferguson 1-4, Cory Borders 9-1.
GA: Michael Beasy 18-214, Donevyn Woodson 2-47, James Armstrong 8-32, TEAM 3-(-3)
PASSING
CG: Cory Borders 2-4-0 23.
GA: Noah Vanco 8-11-0 170.
RECEIVING
CG: Malachai Wheeler 1-16, Austin Stormes 1-7.
GA: Donevyn Woodson 3-63, Cameron Webb 1-48, Briar Williams 1-38, Cade Roberts 1-17, Ben Cox 1-6, James Armstrong 1-(-2).
Ravenswood 42, Southern 35
|RHS
|14
|14
|6
|8
|—
|42
|SHS
|21
|7
|7
|0
|—
|35
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
R: Jacob Anthony 30 run (kick good)
S: Will Wickline 6 pass from Gage Shuler (kick good)
R: Chase Hood 70 run (kick good)
S: Trey McNickle 46 run (conversion failed)
S: McNickle 5 run (conversion good)
Second Quarter
R: Hood 6 run (kick good)
R: Jaycob Creel 40 run (kick good)
S: McNickle 8 run (kick good)
Third Quarter
R: Anthony 18 run (kick failed)
S: McNickle 11 run (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
R: Creel 3 run (conversion good)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|R
|S
|First Downs
|25
|18
|Rushes-Yards
|57-479
|36-219
|Pass Yards
|0
|61
|Total Yards
|479
|280
|Comp-Att-Int
|0-2-0
|6-14-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|5-34
|Fumbles Lost
|2
|1
RUSHING
R: Chase Hood 21-191, Jacob Anthony 17-160, Jaycob Creel 10-56, Wayne Stephens 3-26, Isaiah Casto 4-24, Sam Strum 2-22.
S: Trey McNickle 22-122, Gage Shuler 14-97.
PASSING
R: Jaycob Creel 0-2-0 0.
S: Gage Shuler 6-14-0 61.
RECEIVING
R: none.
S: Chase Bailey 2-21, Trey McNickle 2-11, Cole Steele 1-23, Will Wickline 1-6.
Belpre 42, South Gallia 12
|SGHS
|6
|0
|0
|6
|—
|12
|BHS
|0
|14
|14
|14
|—
|42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SG: Kyle Northup 24 run (run failed) 4:56
Second Quarter
B: Logan Adams 8 run (Tyce Church kick) 7:39
B: Walker Feick 63 pass from Connor Baker (Church kick) 1:55
Third Quarter
B: Adams 27 INT return (Church kick) 7:25
B: Adams 12 run (Church kick) 0:29
Fourth Quarter
SG: Northup 70 run (run failed) 10:20
B: Adams 34 run (Church kick) 7:58
B: Cody Daugherty 1 run (Church kick) 1:26
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|SG
|B
|First Downs
|6
|12
|Rushes-Yards
|34-187
|33-192
|Pass Yards
|59
|142
|Total Yards
|246
|334
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-8-1
|6-11-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-84
|9-64
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
RUSHING
SG: Kyle Northup 27-166, Justin Butler 6-11, Tristan Saber 2-7.
B: Logan Adams 11-104, P.J. Allder 5-30, Nick Godfrey 7-25, Connor Baker 7-13, Cody Daugherty 2-4.
PASSING
SG: Kyle Northup 2-2-0 54, Tristan Saber 1-6-1 5.
B: Connor Baker 6-11-0 142.
RECEIVING
SG: Ashton Janey 1-49, Tristan Saber 1-5, Brayden Hammond 1-5.
B: Walker Feick 6-142.
Athens 60, Meigs 24
|MHS
|0
|6
|6
|12
|—
|24
|AHS
|16
|20
|8
|16
|—
|60
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
A: Corbin Stalder 32 run (Joey Moore run) 11:04
A: Moore 19 run (Brayden Halbert pass from Moore) 2:05
Second Quarter
A: Halbert 43 pass from Moore (Moore run) 10:17
A: Stalder 2 run (run failed) 8:12
M: Abe Lundy 64 pass from Coulter Cleland (kick failed) 7:26
A: Moore 48 run (pass failed) 4:56
Third Quarter
M: Wyatt Hoover 36 pass from Cleland (pass failed) 7:49
A: Peyton Gail 11 run (Robby Brice run) 6:34
Fourth Quarter
M: Hoover 20 pass from Cleland (pass failed) 8:14
A: Levi Neal 57 pass from Landon Wheatley (Neal pass from Wheatley) 8:05
A: Wheatley 47 INT return (Brice run) 7:03
M: Robert Dixon 3 run (no PAT attempt) 0:00
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|A
|First Downs
|11
|16
|Rushes-Yards
|21-100
|29-337
|Pass Yards
|244
|207
|Total Yards
|344
|544
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-25-2
|12-20-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-47
|5-40
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
RUSHING
M: Noah Metzger 10-51, Robert Dixon 5-42, Wyatt Hoover 1-10, Abe Lundy 3-5, Coulter Cleland 2-(-8).
A: Joey Moore 14-174, Corbin Stalder 11-158, Peyton Gail 1-7, Robby Bryce 2-(-2), Landon Wheatley 1-(-2).
PASSING
M: Coulter Cleland 14-24-1 244, Kolten Thomas 0-1-1 0.
A: Joey Moore 11-18-0 150, Landon Wheatley 1-2-0 57.
RECEIVING
M: Abe Lundy 5-114, Noah Metzger 3-26, Wyatt Hoover 2-56, Wes Metzger 2-40, Robert Dixon 1-5, Cameron Burnem 1-3.
A: Braedan Halbert 3-64, Peyton Gail 3-30, Brayden Markins 2-28, Reece Wallace 2-14, Levi Neal 1-57, Corbin Stalder 1-14.
Linsly 49, Point Pleasant 21
|LS
|0
|7
|14
|28
|—
|49
|PP
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Brady Adkins 1 run (Elicia Wood kick) 5:44
Second Quarter
PP: Jovone Johnson 67 run (Wood kick) 11:41
LS: Kobe Hill 29 pass from Hunter Kelley (Joad Lima kick) 10:51
Third Quarter
LS: Trevin Tush 35 pass from Kelley (Lima kick) 9:54
LS: Marc Kaufmann 4 run (Lima kick) 0:25
Fourth Quarter
LS: Chance Knight fumble recovery in end zone (Lima kick) 11:51
LS: Tush 3 run (Lima kick) 11:05
LS: Kaufmann 8 run (Lima kick) 7:05
LS: Kelley 45 fumble return (Lima kick) 5:54
PP: Tyler Hinzman 1 run (Wood kick) 0:28
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|LS
|PP
|First Downs
|12
|18
|Rushes-Yards
|27-131
|54-316
|Pass Yards
|115
|52
|Total Yards
|246
|368
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-14-0
|6-9-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|6-49
|Fumbles-Lost
|0
|3
RUSHING
LS: Hunter Kelley 10-62, Marc Kaufmann 6-43, Trevin Tush 4-14, Carl Nyh 4-8, Steven Felton 2-6, Kobe Hill 1-(-2).
PP: Jovone Johnson 9-129, Brady Adkins 20-71, Evan Roach 8-39, Tyler Hinzman 4-16, Hunter Bush 13-7.
PASSING
LS: Hunter Kelley 7-13-0 115, Kobe Hill 0-1-0 0.
PP: Hunter Bush 6-8-0 52, Evan Roach 0-1-1 0.
RECEIVING
LS: Kobe Hill 4-56, Trevin Tush 2-43, Steven Felton 1-16.
PP: Nick Parsons 4-43, Trey Peck 1-7, Nick Leport 1-2.