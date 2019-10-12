Rebels fall at Belpre, 42-12

BELPRE, Ohio — Things went well for the Rebels for 16 minutes. Then the other 32 minutes followed.

Host Belpre scored 14 points in each of the final three quarters and ultimately cruised to a 42-12 victory over the South Gallia football team Friday night in a Week 7 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division football contest in Washington County.

The visiting Rebels (1-6, 1-5 TVC Hocking) took the opening lead of the game as Kyle Northup rumbled in from 24 yards out, making it a 6-0 contest with 4:56 left in the first period.

The score remained that way until the 7:39 mark of the second canto as Logan Adams scored on an 8-yard run. Tyce Church converted the first of six successful PAT kicks and gave the Orange and Black a permanent lead at 7-6.

Walker Feick hauled in a 63-yard scoring pass from Connor Baker with 1:55 left in the half, allowing BHS to take a 14-6 advantage into the break.

The Golden Eagles (5-2, 4-1) started piling on to their lead early in the third canto as Adams picked off a pass and returned it 27 yards for a 21-7 lead with 7:25 left.

Adams tacked on a 12-yard run with 29 seconds remaining while giving the hosts a sizable 28-6 cushion headed into the finale.

Northup answered with a 70-yard run to the house at the 10:20 mark of the fourth, which trimmed the deficit down to 28-12. The Red and Gold were never closer.

Adams produced his fourth score of the game with a 34-yard scamper at the 7:58 mark, then Cody Daugherty added a 1-yard run with 1:26 left in regulation to wrap up the 30-point outcome.

Belpre claimed a 12-6 advantage in first downs and outgained the guests by a 334-246 margin in total yards, including a 142-59 edge through the air.

Both teams committed one turnover apiece and each program was flagged nine times. SGHS was penalized 84 yards, while the hosts had 64 yards marched off against them.

Northup led the Rebels with 166 rushing yards on 27 carries, followed by Justin Butler with 11 yards on six rushes.

Northup completed both of his two passes for 54 yards, while Tristan Saber went 1-of-6 passing for 5 yards to go along with an interception.

Ashton Janey led South Gallia with one catch for 49 yards. Brayden Hammond and Saber also caught a pass apiece for five and four yards, respectively.

Adams finished the night with 104 rushing yards on 11 carries. Baker completed 6-of-11 passes for 142 yards, while Feick caught all six passes for 142 yards.

South Gallia — which has now dropped four straight decisions — returns to action Friday when it hosts Wahama in a Senior Night contest at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

