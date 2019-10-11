Lady Knights win quad at Poca

POCA, W.Va. — Another record this fall.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team extended its winning streak to season-best nine straight matches on Thursday night following a trio of wins against Ripley, Huntington and host Poca during a non-conference quad in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (17-2-2) are actually unbeaten in their last 11 contests after enduring back-to-back 1-all ties to Greenbrier West and Parkersburg at the Greenbrier East Tournament held at the end of September.

In the two weeks since that trip south, the Red and Black have won eight of those nine matches in straight-game fashion — with the exception of a 2-1 decision over Nitro at West Virginia State University.

Point Pleasant never trailed in its opening match against Poca en route to a 25-11, 25-18 win.

Olivia Dotson led the service attack with 12 points and six aces, followed by Addy Cottrill with six points and Brooke Warner with five points. Peyton Jordan and Haley Milhoan were next with four points apiece, while Baylie Rickard chipped in three points.

Cottrill recorded a team-high seven kills and Tristan Wilson was next with six kills. Dotson added five kills while also handing out 17 assists. Warner provided a team-best eight digs.

The middle matchup with Ripley ended up being the most contested one of the evening, with the Lady Vikings holding leads in both sets before falling 25-22, 25-23.

RHS built leads of 10-7 and 13-9 in Game 1 before the Lady Knights rallied with eight of the next dozen points for a 17-all tie. Milhoan reeled off three straight service points and the Lady Knights never trailed again en route to a 25-22 win.

Ripley led 14-13, 22-17 and 23-22 in Game 2, but PPHS answered by breaking serve and scoring consecutive service points to wrap up the 25-22 outcome.

Dotson led the Red and Black with 11 service points, followed by Milhoan with five points and a team-best two aces. Jordan was next with three points, while Warner, Cottrill and Rickard each contributed two points apiece.

Wilson had a team-best 15 kills and Milhoan also added five kills. Wilson, Cottrill and Rickard also had a block each in the win.

Dotson dished out a team-high 24 assists and Jordan led the Lady Knights with 10 digs.

The Lady Knights completed the evening with a 25-14, 25-14 win over Huntington.

HHS led 11-6 early in Game 1 before Point Pleasant reeled off 11 of the next dozen points en route to a 17-12 edge. PPHS ended the opener with an 8-2 run for the first 11-point win.

The Lady Highlanders took a 2-1 lead early in Game 2, but the Lady Knights countered with six straight points and led by at least four points from there on out. The Red and Black took their first double-digit lead at 21-10 and that margin never dipped back into single digits.

Jordan led the Point Pleasant service attack with 11 points and Dotson followed with 10 points. The school’s all-time leaders in digs and assists, respectively, also combined for four aces apiece.

Milhoan was next with five points, while Rickard and Warner also chipped in four points and two points.

Wilson led the PPHS net attack with nine kills, followed by Milhoan with six kills and Cottrill with five kills. Cottrill also had a team-high two blocks.

Dotson handed out 10 assists and Jordan made 10 digs in the win over Huntington.

Point Pleasant returns to action Monday when it travels to Wayne for a non-conference match at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

