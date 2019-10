Point Pleasant senior Peyton Jordan (1) became the first Lady Knight in program history to record 1,000 career digs on Thursday, Oct. 3, during a straight-game win over Poca at Point Pleasant High School. Jordan, a 4-year starter, accomplished the feat in the first contest of a tri-match against PHS and Cross Lanes Christian. The Lady Knights went on to win both contests in straight games. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

