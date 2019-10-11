Lady Marauders outlast River Valley

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The slimmest of margins. The biggest of victories.

Visiting River Valley overcame a 2-0 match deficit and forced a decisive Game 5, but the Meigs volleyball team ultimately snapped a 6-match losing streak while celebrating Senior Night in style Thursday with a 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 21-25, 16-14 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division finale for both programs at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Raiders (8-14, 2-10 TVC Ohio) led 1-0 in the opening game, then didn’t lead again until claiming a wire-to-wire victory in Game 3 to close the match deficit down to 2-1.

The host Lady Marauders (4-17, 3-9) managed an 8-6 lead in Game 4, but the Silver and Black countered with a 16-4 surge while building their largest lead of the set at 22-12. MHS managed to cut the deficit down to three at 24-21, but the guests broke serve and tied the match at 2-all.

There were eight ties and five lead changes in the decisive fifth game, and neither squad led by more than three points at any time in the finale.

River Valley took its last of two leads at 9-7, but Meigs rallied with a 7-2 surge and held a 14-11 edge in the race to 15.

RVHS, however, answered with three consecutive points and knotted things up at 14. The Maroon and Gold broke serve for a permanent lead, then scored the final point on a Maci Hood serve to complete the 3-2 match triumph.

Meigs salvaged a season split with the Lady Raiders after dropping a 3-2 decision in Bidwell back on Sept. 5.

Mallory Hawley led the MHS service attack with 15 points, followed by Hood with 11 points and Jewels Conley with 10 points. Baylee Tracy was next with eight points, while Bre Zirkle and Hannah Durst closed things out with six and two points, respectively.

Hawley provided a team-high 10 kills, while Durst added two kills. Hood had two kills as well, with Conley and Kylee Mitch also providing a kill apiece.

Conley led the hosts with six blocks, while Durst and Hawley each had two blocks. Zirkle dished out a team-best 13 assists.

Alex Wood and Lora Kinney led River Valley with 12 service points apiece, followed by Jaden Bradley with 10 points. Mikenzi Pope and Breanna Dodrill were next with eight points each, with Madison Hall also chipping in five points.

Pope led the guests with a game-high 18 kills, followed by Hannah Jacks with eight kills and a team-best four blocks. Taylor Huck was next with six kills and a block, while Kasey Birchfield and Javan Gardner added a block apiece to go along with four kills and three kills, respectively.

Bradley also recorded one kill in the setback. Kinney dished out a team-high 18 assists, while Wood provided 10 assists as well.

Meigs honored seniors Bre Zirkle and Maci Hood before the match for their contributions to the program over the last four years. The Maroon and Gold also recognized RVHS seniors Breanna Dodrill, Lora Kinney, Kasey Birchfield, Alex Wood and Courtnie Provens during their festivities.

Both the Lady Marauders and the Lady Raiders open tournament play Monday in a pair of Division II sectional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Ninth seeded River Valley travels to eighth seeded Warren, while 10th seeded Meigs heads to seventh seeded Athens.

Meigs seniors Bre Zirkle, second from left, and Maci Hood, right, celebrate with teammates after clinching the final point of Game 5 Thursday night during a TVC Ohio volleyball contest against River Valley at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_MHS-Celebrate.jpg Meigs seniors Bre Zirkle, second from left, and Maci Hood, right, celebrate with teammates after clinching the final point of Game 5 Thursday night during a TVC Ohio volleyball contest against River Valley at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley junior Hannah Jacks (22) hits a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball contest against Meigs at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_RV-Jacks.jpg River Valley junior Hannah Jacks (22) hits a spike attempt during Game 2 of Thursday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball contest against Meigs at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley junior Jaden Bradley bumps a ball in the air during Game 3 of Thursday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball contest against Meigs at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_RV-Bradley.jpg River Valley junior Jaden Bradley bumps a ball in the air during Game 3 of Thursday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball contest against Meigs at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley (14) leaps for a block during Game 1 of Thursday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball contest against River Valley at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_MHS-Block.jpg Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley (14) leaps for a block during Game 1 of Thursday night’s TVC Ohio volleyball contest against River Valley at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

