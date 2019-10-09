Southern fends off Lady Lancers

RACINE, Ohio — Another night spent avenging a setback.

One night after earning the season split with the Miller, the Southern volleyball avenged a Sept. 9 loss Federal Hocking, with the Lady Tornadoes claiming a 3-1 victory over the Lady Lancers in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Tuesday in Meigs County.

After trailing 2-1 in the opening game, Southern (14-6, 12-3 TVC Hocking) scored the next nine points and never looked back on its way to the 25-20 win.

SHS led by as many as four points in the early part of the second game, but Federal Hocking rallied back to take the edge at 15-14, and didn’t trail again en route to the 25-17 triumph.

The Purple and Gold never trailed in Game 3, leading by as eight points and fighting through three ties on their way to the 25-18 victory.

After 20 points and three lead changes in the fourth game, the teams were tied at 20. Southern claimed the next two markers and didn’t relinquish the edge on its way to the match-clinching 25-18 win.

Baylee Wolfe led the victors with a dozen service points, including three aces. Cassidy Roderus claimed 10 points and two aces in the win, Kayla Evans added seven points and three aces, while Sydney Adams picked up six points and one ace. Kassie Barton finished with four points and two aces for the Purple and Gold, while Jordan Hardwick and Phoenix Cleland finished with three and two points respectively.

The SHS net attack was led by Hardwick with 15 kills and three blocks. Wolfe was next with eight kills and one block, followed by Roderus with five kills. Evans ended with four kills and one block for Southern, Mickenzie Ferrell chipped in with three kills, while Adams had two kills and Cleland earned one.

Southern will wrap up its regular season on Thursday at Eastern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.