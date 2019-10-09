Lady Rebels sweep OVCS

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — About as smooth as Senior Night can go.

The South Gallia volleyball team sent seven seniors out in style while never trailing by more than two points during the match Tuesday night en route to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-15 victory over visiting Ohio Valley Christian in a non-conference contest between Gallia County based programs.

The Lady Rebels (6-14) never led through the first 10 points of Game 1, which included a 5-3 deficit, but the hosts broke a 5-all tie by scoring 11 of the next dozen points while building a 16-6 edge.

The Lady Defenders (4-12) reeled off consecutive points to close back to within eight, but SGHS answered with a 9-1 run that included the final seven points while taking a 1-0 match lead with the 16-point win.

The Red and Gold never trailed in Game 2 as the hosts built leads of 4-0 and 10-4 before securing their first double-digit advantage at 19-9. South Gallia wrapped up the 14-point win with a 6-2 run down the stretch that also resulted in a 2-0 match edge.

OVCS built a quick 2-0 lead in the finale, but the hosts answered with six consecutive points and eventually led by a 7-4 count. The guests responded with three straight points to knot thing up at seven, but the Lady Rebels scored 13 of the next 17 points while establishing a 20-11 lead.

The Blue and White managed to whittle the deficit down to 22-15, but the hosts scored the final three points for a 10-point win and a 3-0 match triumph.

Jessie Rutt led the SGHS service attack with 14 points, followed by Kiley Stapleton and Amaya Howell with 12 and eight points respectively. Howell also recorded a team-best two aces.

Isabella Cochran was next with seven points and Alyssa Cremeens added six points, while Christine Griffith and Cara Frazee completed things with two points apiece.

Griffith provided a team-high 12 kills and two blocks at the net, with Rutt and Stapleton respectively adding four and three kills.

Howell added a kill to go along with 13 assists, while Olivia Johnson had a block and an assist in the triumph.

Christina Dong led the guests with three service points, followed by Kenzie Childers, Madison Beaver, Lauren Ragan and Leah Sturgeon with two points each.

Micah Hughes and Marcie Kessinger completed the Lady Defender scoring with one point apiece. Sturgeon also recorded the team’s lone ace.

Beaver led the net attack with three kills, followed by Ragan with two kills and a block. Sturgeon added a kill as well, while Kessinger handed out a team-best four assists.

It was the final regular season game at home for seniors Katie Bowling, Jaycelyn Caldwell, Alyssa Cremeens, Christine Griffith, Amaya Howell, Olivia Johnson and Kiley Stapleton — all of whom were honored before the game for their collective years with the program.

South Gallia completes its regular season schedule Thursday when it travels to Waterford for a TVC Hocking match at 6 p.m.

The Lady Defenders celebrate Senior Night on Thursday when they host Ross County Christian at 6 p.m.

South Gallia senior Katie Bowling dives to bump a ball in the air during Game 3 of Tuesday night's volleyball match against Ohio Valley Christian in Mercerville, Ohio. Ohio Valley Christian freshman Micah Hughes, right, bumps a ball in the air as teammate Marcie Kessinger backs up the play during Game 3 of Tuesday night's volleyball match against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia junior Isabella Cochran, left, bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Tuesday night's volleyball match against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

