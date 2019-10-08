Sectional volleyball tournaments set in Ohio

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the tournament roads were paved Sunday afternoon during the 2019 OHSAA Southeast District volleyball tournament selection process.

Six area schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Two of the six local teams are scheduled to host a postseason match at the start of the tournament, and half of the programs can also advance to the district round with a single victory.

Starting in Division II, Gallia Academy earned a share of the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s highest ranking with a two seed. The Blue Angels (17-2) will host the winner of the Athens-Meigs contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in a sectional semifinal. The winner advances to sectional final at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Meigs (3-16) came away with the 10 seed and will travel to seventh seeded Athens (9-10) for a sectional quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. The winner plays at GAHS in the semifinal.

River Valley (6-11) came away with the nine seed in D-2 and travels to eighth seeded Warren (7-10) for a sectional quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. The winner plays at top seeded Vinton County (17-1) in a sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The D-2 district tournament will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 26, at Southeastern High School in Londonderry.

The Lady Tornadoes (12-5) came away with a two seed in the Division IV bracket and will host the winner of the Symmes Valley-Ironton St. Joe match at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in a sectional final.

South Gallia also starts the D-4 tournament in a sectional final as the sixth seeded Lady Rebels (4-12) travel to Waterford for a 6 p.m. contest against the third seeded Lady Cats on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The D-4 district tournament will feature semifinal rounds on Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 23-24), as well as two district finals on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Jackson High School in the Apple City.

Eastern serves as the area’s lone Division III program. The Lady Eagles (10-8) secured the six seed and travel to third seeded Zane Trace (11-7) for a sectional final at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The D-3 district tournament will feature semifinal rounds from Tuesday through Thursday (Oct. 22-24), plus a trio of sectional final matches on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Waverly High School in Waverly.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the 2019 OHSAA Southeast District volleyball tournaments.

South Gallia sophomore Jessie Rutt (11) tips a ball before Wahama's Harley Roush (4) can reach it at the net during Game 2 of a Sept. 17 TVC Hocking volleyball match in Mason, W.Va.

