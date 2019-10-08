Lady Eagles top Belpre, 3-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Starting the final week of the regular season with a win.

The Eastern volleyball team began its push for the postseason at ‘The Nest’ on Monday evening, with the hosts picking up a 3-1 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Belpre.

The host Lady Eagles (11-9, 8-6 TVC Hocking) breezed through the opening game, trailing just once, at 1-0, on their way to a 25-11 win.

Belpre (5-15, 2-12) — which fell to EHS in straight games on Sept. 10 in Washington County — answered with a wire-to-wire 25-21 victory in the second game, tying the match at a game apiece.

There were nine lead changes through the first 30 points of the third game and the teams were knotted up at 15. EHS tied it at 16, 17 and 18 before finally regaining the edge and going ahead 20-18. The guests tied it at 20, but the Green and White claimed the next five points and won the third by a 25-20 count.

Eastern scored the first six points of the fourth, but Belpre battled back to tie it at nine. EHS stretched its lead as high as eight, at 24-16, and held on for the match-clinching 25-23 win.

Leading the EHS service attack, Jenna Chadwell posted 19 points and four aces, while Olivia Barber ended with 17 points and seven aces. Brielle Newland contributed eight points and two aces to the winning cause, while Sydney Sanders and Kylie Gheen had three points apiece, with an ace by Sanders. Haley Burton capped off the team’s service with two points.

Barber paced the Green and White at the net with 11 kills and one block. Layna Catlett claimed four kills and three blocks for Eastern, Gheen chipped in with four kills and one block, while Chadwell and Megan Maxon finished with three kills apiece, with Chadwell also picking up a block.

Burton and Newland tied for a team-high with 13 assists apiece, while Sanders — who had one kill — led the EHS defense with 18 of the team’s 43 digs.

Allie Lemon and Lindsie Johnson led the Orange and Black with a dozen points apiece. Savannah Knotts was next with six points, followed by Hannah McDaniels with three. Makaylee Deaton, Halee Williams and Alyssa Hutchinson collected one service point each for Belpre.

After Tuesday’s trip to Wahama, Eastern will wrap up the regular season at home on Thursday against Southern.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

