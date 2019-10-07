Ohio football prep polls

|DIVISION I
|1, Mentor (19)
|6-0
|199
|2, Lakewood St. Edward
|5-1
|129
|(tie) Euclid
|6-0
|129
|4, Fairfield (2)
|6-0
|128
|5, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1)
|6-0
|115
|6, Cincinnati Elder
|5-1
|106
|7, Toledo Whitmer
|6-0
|96
|8, Cincinnati St. Xavier
|5-1
|83
|9, Springboro
|6-0
|63
|10, Springfield
|5-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 21. Dublin Coffman 21. Cincinnati Colerain 16. Canton McKinley 16. Massillon Jackson 14.
|DIVISION II
|1, Massillon Washington (12)
|6-0
|184
|2, Cincinnati La Salle (5)
|6-0
|181
|3, Akron Hoban (4)
|5-1
|160
|4, Toledo Central Catholic
|6-0
|132
|5, Cincinnati Turpin
|6-0
|104
|6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|6-0
|99
|7, Avon
|6-0
|92
|8, Canal Winchester (1)
|6-0
|56
|9, Mayfield
|6-0
|49
|10, Cincinnati Winton Woods
|4-2
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus St. Francis DeSales 23. Massillon Perry 17. Harrison 14.
|DIVISION III
|1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (16)
|6-0
|193
|2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (2)
|6-0
|127
|3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1)
|5-1
|123
|4, New Philadelphia (3)
|6-0
|122
|5, Granville
|6-0
|119
|6, Trotwood-Madison
|5-1
|107
|7, Mansfield
|6-0
|95
|8, Streetsboro
|6-0
|81
|9, Wapakoneta
|5-1
|36
|10, Hamilton Badin
|4-2
|31
|(tie) Dayton Chaminade Julienne
|5-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 28. Norwalk 21. Jackson 17. Steubenville 16. Franklin 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Cincinnati Wyoming (16)
|6-0
|197
|2, Perry (4)
|6-0
|164
|3, Newark Licking Valley
|6-0
|149
|4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)
|5-1
|133
|5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy
|6-0
|97
|6, Cincinnati Indian Hill
|5-1
|81
|7, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (1)
|5-1
|61
|8, Germantown Valley View
|5-1
|40
|9, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|5-1
|33
|10, Waynesville
|5-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Waverly 27. Poland Seminary 25. Ottawa-Glandorf 22. Milton-Union 16. Hubbard 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 16. Galion 14. Wauseon 13.
|DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (18)
|6-0
|206
|2, Orrville (3)
|6-0
|172
|3, Pemberville Eastwood
|6-0
|142
|4, West Jefferson
|6-0
|112
|5, Oak Harbor
|6-0
|106
|6, West Lafayette Ridgewood
|6-0
|101
|7, Sugarcreek Garaway
|6-0
|75
|8, Ironton
|5-1
|72
|9, Garrettsville Garfield (1)
|6-0
|45
|10, West Liberty-Salem
|6-0
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 25. Minford 18. Rootstown 13.
|DIVISION VI
|1, Coldwater (19)
|6-0
|208
|2, Liberty Center
|6-0
|157
|3, New Middletown Springfield (1)
|6-0
|131
|4, Glouster Trimble (2)
|6-0
|122
|5, Anna
|5-1
|116
|6, Beverly Fort Frye
|6-0
|92
|7, Attica Seneca East
|6-0
|68
|(tie), Minster
|5-1
|68
|9, Archbold
|5-1
|49
|10, Mechanicsburg
|5-1
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 22. Lima Central Catholic 14, Frankfort Adena 16.Howard East Knox 15. Arcanum 13.
|DIVISION VII
|1, Maria Stein Marion Local (15)
|5-1
|186
|2, McComb (2)
|6-0
|162
|3, Leipsic (1)
|6-0
|137
|4, Norwalk St. Paul (1)
|6-0
|116
|5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|5-1
|109
|6, Hamler Patrick Henry
|5-1
|98
|7, Ft. Loramie
|5-1
|88
|8, Hamilton New Miami
|5-0
|64
|9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|4-1
|49
|10, Lancaster Fisher Catholic
|5-1
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 15. New Bremen 13. Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 12. <