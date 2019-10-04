Point, Wahama fall in Week 6

The safest thing for Mason County football teams on Friday night was having a Week 6 bye. Point Pleasant’s long-awaited home debut was spoiled by Bluefield with a 49-14 loss, while Wahama was unable to ruin Eastern’s Homecoming festivities during a 54-18 setback at East Shade River Stadium. The Big Blacks fell to 1-2 overall after dropping their second home opener in three years, and the White Falcons dropped their third consecutive decision to EHS while falling to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in TVC Hocking play. Hannan enjoyed a bye week after defeating Manchester last Friday night. Due to an early press time, complete details from the Week 6 football contests in Mason County will be made available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

