Blue Angels clobber Chesapeake

CENTENARY, Ohio — The wins just keep coming.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team won its 55th consecutive Ohio Valley Conference match, including its 28th straight sweep, on Thursday in Gallia County, as the Blue Angels knocked off visiting Chesapeake in straight games.

GAHS (18-2, 12-0 OVC) — tied for 20th in the latest OHSVCA Division II Poll —took its first lead on Thursday at 2-1 in the opener. Chesapeake tied it up at two, but never regained the edge, as the Blue Angels breezed to a 25-13 win in the first.

Gallia Academy led wire-to-wire in the second, posting a match-best side-out percentage of 88.9 en route to the 25-9 win.

After a pair of two-point leads by the Blue Angels, the Lady Panthers opened their largest lead of the night at 7-4 in the third. Gallia Academy scored the next six points and never trailed again, however, capping off its fourth straight victory with a 25-19 triumph.

Gallia Academy was led by Maddie Wright with 14 service points, including four aces. Bailey Barnette was next with 12 points and six aces, followed by MaKenna Caldwell with eight points. Peri Martin, Alex Barnes and Maddy Petro contributed four points apiece to the winning cause.

Barnes paced the Blue and White at the net with 11 kills and a block. Petro posted seven kills and two blocks in the win, Wright added six kills and one block, while Barnette came up with five kills. Martin marked four kills and a match-best 27 assists for GAHS, while Abby Hammons had two kills and two blocks.

Leading the Lady Panthers, Mollie Watts and Blake Anderson had four points apiece. Faith Fletcher ended with two points in the setback, while Corinne Ferguson, Shai Ervin and Kayla Jackson earning a point apiece.

The Blue and White also swept Chesapeake on Sept. 5 in Lawrence County.

Gallia Academy began the week with a 3-0 win at South Point on Tuesday, winning by tallies of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-18.

Next, GAHS hosts Fairland on Tuesday, with a chance to wrap up its fifth straight Ohio Valley Conference title.

