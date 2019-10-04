Black Knights blast Belpre, 7-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — There were no lids on the goal boxes Thursday night … at least not for the Black Knights.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team posted its seventh shutout of the season while also matching its largest margin of victory this fall with a 7-0 decision over visiting Belpre in a non-conference friendly at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Black Knights (6-3-5) led 2-0 seven minutes into regulation and doubled that lead out to four by the 19th minute, then the hosts tacked on two more scores for a sizable 6-0 cushion entering the intermission.

The Red and Black completed the scoring two minutes into the second half before substituting most of its bench to complete the game.

Point Pleasant outshot the Golden Eagles (4-9) by a 20-5 overall margin, which included a 15-3 edge in shots on goal. The hosts had all three corner kicks in the contest.

The scoring started in the sixth minute as Jaden Reed made his way to the end line, then sent pass over to Adam Veroski. Veroski made a pair of quick moves and launched an 18-yarder into the back of the net for a permanent lead.

Garrett Hatten followed up a minute later by dribbling around a defender on the outside and found the roof of the net for a quick 2-0 advantage.

Veroski made it a 3-0 contest in the 18th minute after controlling a rebound and blasting a quick shot from 20 yards away.

Cohen Yates followed with a goal in the 19th minute after dribbling straight to the goal for 20 yards before unleashing a shot into the lower right corner, making it a 4-0 contest.

Colton Young found the lower portion of the net in the 27th minute after the BHS keeper missed a deflected ball that ended up on the foot of Young. From point-blank range, Young gave the hosts a 5-0 lead.

Young picked up a second goal two minutes later, with an assist going to Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy. Watkins-Lovejoy provided a perfect through ball that found Young in stride, then Young went to the high left side of the net for a 6-0 cushion.

Luke Pinkerton completed the scoring in the 42nd minute, with an assist going to Young on the play. Young launched a 30-yard free kick toward the goal, and Pinkerton ran the ball down before heading it into the upper right corner for a 7-0 advantage.

Pinkerton and Hunter Bonecutter combined in net for the Point Pleasant shutout. Bonecutter stopped one shot in 60 minutes of play, while Pinkerton made two saves in the final fourth of the match.

“This game was the complete opposite of Tuesday at Ironton Saint Joseph. We had some great looks on goal and we were able to finish them into the net. We played smart, we moved the ball really well and we were good in our attack,” Wood said. “We did a good job of finishing tonight, and hopefully that will carry over into our upcoming games. We need to keep producing some offensive momentum.”

Point Pleasant traveled to Sissonville on Saturday and returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Huntington for a non-conference match at 6 p.m.

Point Pleasant junior Adam Veroski (7) surveys the field as teammate Nic Matheny, right, looks on during the second half of Thursday night’s boys soccer match against Belpre at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_PP-Veroski.jpg Point Pleasant junior Adam Veroski (7) surveys the field as teammate Nic Matheny, right, looks on during the second half of Thursday night’s boys soccer match against Belpre at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Tyson Richards launches a crossing pass during the second half of Thursday night’s boys soccer match against Belpre at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_PP-Richards.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Tyson Richards launches a crossing pass during the second half of Thursday night’s boys soccer match against Belpre at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

