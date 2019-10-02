Lady Jackets sting Point, 3-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Not much went right on this night.

The Point Pleasant girls soccer team mustered only six shot attempts as visiting Williamstown claimed a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night during a non-conference match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (8-5-1) were unable to find any kind of offensive rhythm as the hosts needed just over 33 minutes to produce their very first shot of the game.

The Lady Yellowjackets (11-2-1), conversely, had 11 shot attempts — including nine on goal — in the first 30 minutes of play to go along with a quick 2-0 advantage.

Emma Coiner opened the scoring in the 10th minute after launching a shot near the top right corner of the goalie box. The 15-yarder successfully found the back left side of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

Emily Bailey followed 10 minutes later with the second goal after playing a rebound off a save by PPHS keeper Monica Cook. The ricochet landed on Bailey’s foot in front of the goal and the freshman netted the second effort for a 2-0 advantage entering the break.

Point Pleasant has only two shot attempts in the first half and managed only one more shot on goal after the break. WHS, on the other hand, produced only four shots in the second half — including three on goal.

Bailey notched her second and final goal of the game in breakaway fashion as she slipped a 15-yarder from the left side into the back of the goal. The final score of the night came in the 56th minute.

Williamstown outshot the hosts by a 15-6 overall margin, including a 12-2 edge in shots on goal. The guests produced six of the eight corner kicks in the contest and were also whistled for all four fouls.

Cook recorded eight saves in net for PPHS and also benefited from a shot hitting the cross bar. Mara Rinehart stopped two shots in recording the shutout for Williamstown.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it travels to Cabell Midland for a non-conference friendly at 6 p.m.

Point Pleasant senior Lacie Mullins (3) clears a loose ball out of the Williamstown attack zone during the first half of Tuesday night’s girls soccer match at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.3-PP-LMullins.jpg Point Pleasant senior Lacie Mullins (3) clears a loose ball out of the Williamstown attack zone during the first half of Tuesday night’s girls soccer match at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Ashley Staats (2) tracks down a free ball during the first half of Tuesday night’s girls soccer match against Williamstown in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_PP-Staats.jpg Point Pleasant senior Ashley Staats (2) tracks down a free ball during the first half of Tuesday night’s girls soccer match against Williamstown in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.