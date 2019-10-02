Golf ends for Blue Angels, Meigs

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The battle for fourth will have to suffice.

Gallia Academy is not making a return trip to the state tournament and Meigs also had its season come to a close Tuesday afternoon at the 2019 Division II District Girls Golf Championships held at Pickaway Country Club.

The Blue Angels — the defending district champion entering play — ended up 53 shots off the pace while placing fourth out of six teams with a final tally of 409.

That score, however, was one stroke better than the fifth place finisher — which ended up being the Lady Marauders after their 410 performance.

Westfall secured the tournament’s lone state berth with a district championship total of 356. South Point was 27 shots off of the champ with a runner-up effort of 383.

Sheridan was third overall with a 392, while Crooksville posted a 414 in the six spot.

Maddi Shoults of Westfall won medalist honors with a 1-under par effort of 71. Shoults, who fired a 34-37, did not receive the individual qualifier since her team secured a state bid.

The individual that did qualify for state was overall runner-up Hanna Shrout of Fairland, who posted a 34-40 en route to a 2-over par effort of 74.

Bailey Meadows led Gallia Academy — and the Ohio Valley Publishing area competitors — with a seventh place effort of 41-48 for an 89. Meadows was the only Blue Angel to post a top 20 score.

Abby Hammons (53-52) followed Meadows with a 105, while Avery Minton (54-53) and Lilly Rees (49-59) respectively completed the team score with rounds of 107 and 108. Maddi Meadows (55-58) also shot a 113 for GAHS.

The Lady Marauders posted a pair of top 10 finishes as Caitlin Cotterill (42-49) and Kylee Robinson (46-46) respectively placed ninth and tied for 10th with efforts of 91 and 92.

Mikayla Radcliffe (52-55) was next with a 107, while Shelby Whaley (57-63) completed the MHS total with a 120. Olivia Haggy did not finish her round for the Maroon and Gold.

With the exception of senior Bailey Meadows, the other nine competitors from GAHS and Meigs are underclassmen.

The Division II state girls golf tournament will be held on Oct. 11-12 at the Ohio State University Gray Course in Columbus.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Division II girls district tournament held at Pickaway Country Club on Tuesday.

Gallia Academy senior Bailey Meadows hits a chip shot during a Sept. 5 match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_GA-Meadows.jpg Gallia Academy senior Bailey Meadows hits a chip shot during a Sept. 5 match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.