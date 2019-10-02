Lady Buckeyes roll past Meigs

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — On the wrong end of the brooms.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped a straight games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York on Tuesday in Athens County, giving the Lady Buckeyes the season sweep of the Lady Marauders.

Meigs (3-15, 2-7 TVC Ohio) — which also fell 3-0 to NYHS (11-8, 6-4) on Sept. 17 in Rocksprings — led for the first time on Tuesday at 5-4 in the opening game. Nelsonville-York tied it up twice before regaining the edge at 7-6, and the hosts led the rest of the way to the 25-16 win.

The Lady Marauders also took their first lead in Game 2 at 5-4, but surrendered the next three markers and couldn’t regain the edge, falling by another 25-16 tally.

The Lady Buckeyes never trailed in the finale, sealing the 3-0 win with a 25-17 victory.

Leading the Lady Marauder service, Jewels Conley and Baylee Tracy had five points apiece. Bre Zirkle and Mallory Hawley were next with four points apiece, followed by Maci Hood with one point on the team’s lone ace.

At the net, Meigs was led by Hawley with six kills and a block, as well as Hannah Durst with five kills and five blocks. Conley — who led the MHS defense with 17 digs — earned three kills and five blocks, Hood chipped in with two kills and two blocks, while Zirkle ended with a team-best nine assists.

The Lady Buckeyes were led by Madison Booth with 13 points and Mackenzie Hurd with 12. Madison Deeter had 10 points in the triumph, Grace Sinnott and Ryleigh Giffin added three apiece, while Brittlyn Call came up with two.

Next, Meigs hosts league-leading Vinton County on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

