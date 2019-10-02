Southern tackles Lady Tomcats

RACINE, Ohio — No need for a fourth game this time.

The Southern volleyball team — which won 3-1 at Trimble on Sept. 19 — finished the season sweep of the Lady Tomcats on Tuesday in Meigs County, as the Lady Tornadoes claimed a straight games win in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Southern (12-5, 10-2 TVC Hocking) — winner of eight matches in a row — led initially in Tuesday’s opener, with Trimble taking its first lead of the night at 19-18. SHS scored the next two points and didn’t trail again, winning Game 1 by a 25-23 tally.

After a trio of early lead changes in the second, the guests opened a pair of six-point leads, first at 14-8 and then at 17-11. The Purple and Gold rattled off eight consecutive points for a 19-17 advantage, fought trough ties at 19 and 21, and moved up 2-0 in the match with 25-22 win.

Southern scored the first three points of the third, but Trimble claimed the next four. SHS answered with 9-to-1 run and never relinquished the edge en route to the match-clinching 25-22 win.

Sydney Adams led the Lady Tornadoes with 14 service points, including five aces. Next was Cassidy Roderus with eight points and an ace, followed by Baylee Wolfe with six points an ace. Phoenix Cleland and Kayla Evans both posted four points and an ace for the victors, while Kassie Barton and Jordan Hardwick earned two points apiece.

Wolfe paced SHS at the net with 11 kills and two blocks. Hardwick had 10 kills in the win, Evans added five, while Roderus and Adams came up with four kills each, with Roderus also picking up a block. Cleland rounded out the Lady Tornado net attack with a pair of kills.

Next, Southern is set to visit Waterford on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

