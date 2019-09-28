White Falcons whip Federal Hocking, 48-24

MASON, W.Va. — The White Falcons went over the hill, then coasted to the finish line.

The Wahama football team built a 40-point lead at halftime and ultimately cruised to a 48-24 victory over visiting Federal Hocking on Saturday night in a Week 5 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason County.

The host White Falcons (2-3, 2-2 TVC Hocking) had four different players score touchdowns, including one defensive, and were also a perfect 6-for-6 on 2-point conversions while handing the Lancers (1-4, 0-3) their 37th consecutive league defeat.

WHS churned out 278 yards of total offense — including 202 yards on the ground — while producing a pair of takeaways that ultimately led to eight points on the scoreboard.

The Red and White received first half touchdown runs from Abram Pauley, Trevor Hunt and Brayden Davenport, while Pauley also found Hunter Board on a 50-yard TD pass. Hunt also intercepted a pass and returned it 88 yards to the house before the break.

Hunt added a trio of successful 2-point conversion runs, while Davenport and Hunt hauled in a 2-point conversion pass apiece from Pauley en route to building a 40-0 intermission advantage.

Wahama’s final touchdown of the night came from Pauley after the break, with Kase Stewart plunging in to convert the 2-point attempt.

Pauley led the WHS ground attack with 89 yards on 13 carries, followed by Hunt with 59 yards on nine attempts. Nick Brewer also chipped in 43 yards on seven totes.

Pauley completed 4-of-6 passes for 76 yards, which included a touchdown and an interception. Davenport hauled in two catches for 14 yards, while Board and Hunt caught a pass each for 50 and 12 yards respectively.

Hunt finished the game with two interceptions, including his first half pick-6. Wesley Peters led the Wahama defense with seven tackles.

No statistical information was available for Federal Hocking at press time.

Wahama — which finishes league play against the Lancers with a perfect 10-0 mark — returns to action Friday when it travels to East Shade River Stadium to face Eastern in a TVC Hocking contest at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

